Washington D.C. Theatre Cancels Production of FBI LOVEBIRDS Due to Threats of Violence

May. 30, 2019  

Washington D.C. Theatre Cancels Production of FBI LOVEBIRDS Due to Threats of Violence

According to Deadline, Mead Theatre's previously announced production of FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers has been cancelled due to threats of violence.

Phelim McAleer's play, starring Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, is based on texts between FBI operatives, and lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. It was written to expose "the truth" behind the Trump-Russia investigation.

After the announcement of the project, Swanson received what she called a "death threat" via Twitter, that read, "Have the Capitol Steps open, lock the doors, and set the theater on fire."

McAleer said, in a statement, that he was informed by the manager of the Studio Theater complex, which operates the Mead Theatre, that they were withdrawing from the project due to "security concerns."

McAleer said that he is still planning to find a venue, calling the withdrawal of the venue "censorship."

"The show will go on despite the left's attempts to sabotage it by forcing the venue's withdrawal so close to the event date," he said. "The staged reading will go ahead. It will be filmed and released online and everyone will get to see the truth about how the upper echelons of the FBI tried to subvert democracy. This censorship will not succeed."

Read more on Deadline.



Related Articles


4 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: DEAR EVAN HANSEN or HAMILTON for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Sierra Boggess, and More Join INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl
  • Rialto Chatter: HAIRSPRAY To Launch National Tour Fall 2020?
  • Jimmy Award Winner Renee Rapp Will Make Her Broadway Debut as Regina George in MEAN GIRLS
  • The Muny Announces Complete Casting For PAINT YOUR WAGON
  • 2018/2019 Is The Best Attended And Highest Grossing Season In Broadway History
  • VIDEO: Watch the Best of Broadway Belt Out the National Anthem!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup