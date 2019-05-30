Washington D.C. Theatre Cancels Production of FBI LOVEBIRDS Due to Threats of Violence

According to Deadline, Mead Theatre's previously announced production of FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers has been cancelled due to threats of violence.

Phelim McAleer's play, starring Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, is based on texts between FBI operatives, and lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. It was written to expose "the truth" behind the Trump-Russia investigation.

After the announcement of the project, Swanson received what she called a "death threat" via Twitter, that read, "Have the Capitol Steps open, lock the doors, and set the theater on fire."

McAleer said, in a statement, that he was informed by the manager of the Studio Theater complex, which operates the Mead Theatre, that they were withdrawing from the project due to "security concerns."

McAleer said that he is still planning to find a venue, calling the withdrawal of the venue "censorship."

"The show will go on despite the left's attempts to sabotage it by forcing the venue's withdrawal so close to the event date," he said. "The staged reading will go ahead. It will be filmed and released online and everyone will get to see the truth about how the upper echelons of the FBI tried to subvert democracy. This censorship will not succeed."

Read more on Deadline.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You