Photo: Wallace Shawn and Deborah Eisenberg Step In Last-Minute for WHAT WE DID BEFORE OUR MOTH DAYS

Last night, with three hours’ notice, Wallace Shawn and Deborah Eisenberg stepped into Mr. Shawn’s What We Did Before Our Moth Days at the Greenwich House Theater. See a photo from the April 1 curtain call, featuring Shawn and Eisenberg with costars John Early and Josh Hamilton.

Shawn and Eisenberg will be returning for tonight’s evening performance only, again going on for actors Hope Davis and Maria Dizzia who are out due to illness.

Wallace Shawn’s What We Did Before Our Moth Days is extended for a final two weeks, now playing its final performance on Sunday, May 24. The production starring Hope Davis, Maria Dizzia, John Early, and Josh Hamilton under the direction of André Gregory, is currently in performances at the Greenwich House Theater.