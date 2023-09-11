Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

BWW chats with Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis, the Sweeney Todd revival cast recording is released and more!
It is September 11, 2023
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Jaja's African Hair Braiding begins previews on Broadway
Interview: How Joe Iconis Is Bringing Hunter S. Thompson's Story to the Stage in a World Premiere Musical
Photos: Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman & More Open HARMONY Box Office
Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miranda
by Michael Major
Javier Bardem performs as King Triton in “Impossible Child,' featuring music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (more...)
Listen: Two New Barbra Streisand Albums Set For Release In October, Listen to the First Track!
by Stephi Wild
Two new albums from Barbra Streisand will be released next month. Get full details here! (more...)
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
by Stephi Wild
Nancy Sinatra, the eldest daughter of Frank Sinatra, performs 'Do I Hear a Waltz?' by Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim. (more...)
RIDE Will Get American Premiere at the Old Globe Next Year
by Stephi Wild
Ride, the new musical about the first woman to ride a bicycle around the world will have its American premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego as part of their 2024 season. (more...)
Harry Connick, Jr.
Harry Connick, Jr. made his Broadway acting debut in The Pajama Game in 2006 earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical, followed in 2011 by On A Clear Day You Can See Forever. In addition, Mr. Connick has performed extended concert engagements on Broadway and wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Thou Shalt Not, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. In 2021, Connick starred as Daddy Warbucks in the NBC presentation, Annie Live!
Other birthdays on this day include:
Taraji P. Henson
Gerome Ragni
Reed Birney
"I am what I am, and what I am needs no excuses."
- La Cage Aux Folles
