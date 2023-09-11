Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Jaja's African Hair Braiding begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 - The stars of I Need That on Broadway meet the press

Friday, September 15, 2023 - Gutenberg! the Musical begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Swing State opens at Minetta Lane Theater

Photos: Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman & More Open HARMONY Box Office

See photos of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman at the opening of the box office for Harmony!. (more...)

Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream

At last! The Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2023 Broadway Cast Recording) has been released!

Create Interactive Show Programs for Your Elementary, Middle, High School & College Productions

As autumn arrives, the familiar back-to-school season returns, bringing with it the excitement of school theater productions! From the initial auditions to the final curtain call, BroadwayWorld understands the work required to reach that magical opening night - and we're here to lighten your load with our innovative digital show program, Stage Mag.

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miranda

Javier Bardem performs as King Triton in "Impossible Child,' featuring music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda

Listen: Two New Barbra Streisand Albums Set For Release In October, Listen to the First Track!

Two new albums from Barbra Streisand will be released next month.

Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'

Nancy Sinatra, the eldest daughter of Frank Sinatra, performs 'Do I Hear a Waltz?' by Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim.

RIDE Will Get American Premiere at the Old Globe Next Year

Ride, the new musical about the first woman to ride a bicycle around the world will have its American premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego as part of their 2024 season.

Harry Connick, Jr.

Harry Connick, Jr. made his Broadway acting debut in The Pajama Game in 2006 earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical, followed in 2011 by On A Clear Day You Can See Forever. In addition, Mr. Connick has performed extended concert engagements on Broadway and wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Thou Shalt Not, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. In 2021, Connick starred as Daddy Warbucks in the NBC presentation, Annie Live!

Taraji P. Henson

Gerome Ragni

Reed Birney

