Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

BWW chats with Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis, the Sweeney Todd revival cast recording is released and more!

Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 3 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at T Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Jaja's African Hair Braiding begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 - The stars of I Need That on Broadway meet the press
Friday, September 15, 2023 - Gutenberg! the Musical begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Swing State opens at Minetta Lane Theater

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Interview: How Joe Iconis Is Bringing Hunter S. Thompson's Story to the Stage in a World Premiere Musical
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony-nominee Joe Iconis is bringing the checkered life of legendary writer Hunter S. Thompson to the stage in a new musical!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Photos: Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman & More Open HARMONY Box Office
by Bruce Glikas
See photos of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman at the opening of the box office for Harmony!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream
by Stephi Wild
 At last! The Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2023 Broadway Cast Recording) has been released!(more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Create Interactive Show Programs for Your Elementary, Middle, High School & College Productions
By: HaleyJane Rose
As autumn arrives, the familiar back-to-school season returns, bringing with it the excitement of school theater productions! From the initial auditions to the final curtain call, BroadwayWorld understands the work required to reach that magical opening night - and we're here to lighten your load with our innovative digital show program, Stage Mag.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miranda
by Michael Major
Javier Bardem performs as King Triton in “Impossible Child,' featuring music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (more...)

Listen: Two New Barbra Streisand Albums Set For Release In October, Listen to the First Track!
by Stephi Wild
Two new albums from Barbra Streisand will be released next month. Get full details here! (more...)

Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
by Stephi Wild
Nancy Sinatra, the eldest daughter of Frank Sinatra, performs 'Do I Hear a Waltz?' by Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

RIDE Will Get American Premiere at the Old Globe Next Year
by Stephi Wild
Ride, the new musical about the first woman to ride a bicycle around the world will have its American premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego as part of their 2024 season. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Harry Connick, Jr.

Harry Connick, Jr. made his Broadway acting debut in The Pajama Game in 2006 earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical, followed in 2011 by On A Clear Day You Can See Forever. In addition, Mr. Connick has performed extended concert engagements on Broadway and wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Thou Shalt Not, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. In 2021, Connick starred as Daddy Warbucks in the NBC presentation, Annie Live!

Other birthdays on this day include:

Taraji P. Henson
Gerome Ragni
Reed Birney 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I am what I am, and what I am needs no excuses."

- La Cage Aux Folles


Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Video: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 QuestionsVideo: Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
Video: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in RehearsalVideo: First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla PlayhousePhotos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HAMILTON

Recommended For You