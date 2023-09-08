RIDE Will Get American Premiere at the Old Globe Next Year

Ride begins performances on March 30 ahead of an opening on Friday, April 5 for 27 performances only.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

RIDE Will Get American Premiere at the Old Globe Next Year

Ride, the new musical about the first woman to ride a bicycle around the world will have its American premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego as part of their 2024 season. The smash-hit London musical features book, music and lyrics by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams (London’s Network Theatre’s The Limit, Edinburgh Fringe Festival’s Part A) , and is directed by Sarah Meadows (UK Premiere of Marie Curie, UK Tour of The Good Enough Mums Club).

 Learn more aboutt he full upcoming season at The Old Globe here.

Ride begins performances on March 30 ahead of an opening on Friday, April 5 for 27 performances only.

Ready, set, ride! The smash-hit London musical makes its U.S. premiere. It’s 1895, and Annie Londonderry wants to discover if a woman can ride a bicycle around the world. The problem? She’s only ridden one twice! As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us. With a high-energy score and a wildly versatile cast, this fresh and funny show is what Theatre Weekly called “an amazing piece of theatre and a must-watch for everyone.”

 




