Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3rd, 2023

Jaja's African Hair Brading opens on Broadway Sunday, October 3, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along opens on Broadway

Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179

Broadway’s Happy Place, filled with theatrical treasures, encounters with stars and exclusive auction experiences, welcomed legions of theater lovers from near and far as the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom Jr. returns to Broadway in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, now running at the Music Box Theatre. Go inside the opening night!

Video: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway

Melissa Etheridge just celebrated opening night of her new Broadway show, My Window. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand at the Circle in the Square Theatre to catch up with Melissa before the big night!!

Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More

Casting is complete for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot. See who is starring in the Tony-winning musical's return to Broadway! (more...)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Welcome New Broadway Cast Members Next Month

All new cast members are joining Harry Potter and the Cursed Child this November! Find out who is joining the show here!. (more...)

Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin

This is the part where Ariana Grande and Max Martin stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to check out & Juliet! See photos from their visit! (more...)

'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on Taking on the West End in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Actor and singer Nicole Scherzinger has said that 'I know that I have something that no one else has in this world' and that she believes she has a gift from God.. (more...)

Julie Benko, Clint Ramos, Kara Young, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Named Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch Out For in 2023

Variety has named its annual list of 10 Broadway Stars to Watch Out For, which includes a lineup of stars of the stage that the publication believes theatregoers should keep on their radar. Learn more about all of the nominees and check out the full list!. (more...)

Events Producers Across Country Still Owed Thousands Of Dollars By Brown Paper Tickets

Brown Paper Ticket continues to experience delays in paying out customers. Get the full story here. (more...)

