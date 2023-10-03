Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 3rd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 3, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 03, 2023

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 3, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Jaja's African Hair Brading opens on Broadway

Sunday, October 3, 2023
Merrily We Roll Along opens on Broadway

Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179
by A.A. Cristi
Broadway’s Happy Place, filled with theatrical treasures, encounters with stars and exclusive auction experiences, welcomed legions of theater lovers from near and far as the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
by Opening Nights
Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom Jr. returns to Broadway in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, now running at the Music Box Theatre. Go inside the opening night!

Video: Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
by BroadwayWorldTV
Melissa Etheridge just celebrated opening night of her new Broadway show, My Window. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand at the Circle in the Square Theatre to catch up with Melissa before the big night!!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Casting is complete for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot. See who is starring in the Tony-winning musical's return to Broadway! (more...)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Welcome New Broadway Cast Members Next Month
by Stephi Wild
All new cast members are joining Harry Potter and the Cursed Child this November! Find out who is joining the show here!. (more...)

Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin
by Bruce Glikas
This is the part where Ariana Grande and  Max Martin stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to check out & Juliet! See photos from their visit! (more...)

'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on Taking on the West End in SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Actor and singer Nicole Scherzinger has said that 'I know that I have something that no one else has in this world' and that she believes she has a gift from God.. (more...

Julie Benko, Clint Ramos, Kara Young, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Named Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch Out For in 2023
by Stephi Wild
Variety has named its annual list of 10 Broadway Stars to Watch Out For, which includes a lineup of stars of the stage that the publication believes theatregoers should keep on their radar. Learn more about all of the nominees and check out the full list!. (more...)

Events Producers Across Country Still Owed Thousands Of Dollars By Brown Paper Tickets
by Joshua Wright
Brown Paper Ticket continues to experience delays in paying out customers. Get the full story here. (more...

Derek Klena

Derek Klena was most recently in Moulin Rouge! and Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. Prior to that, he played the same role in the world premiere production at A.R.T in Cambridge, MA. Previously, he starred as Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia. Derek first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in 10th Anniversary Company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Derek has also made appearances on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Quantico," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order: SVU," and "Carrie Diaries."

Other birthdays on this day include:

Jake Shears
Clive Owen
Gore Vidal 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Always look on the bright side of life."

- Spamalot


