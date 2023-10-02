Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More

Casting is complete for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot. Joining the roundtable are David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

SPAMALOT will also feature the previously announced, Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad. Iglehart, Kritzer, Smagula, Urie and Walker will be reprising their roles from the record-breaking sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Killiam will depart the production on Sunday, January 7 and Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Shark is Broken) will reprise his Kennedy Center role of Lancelot beginning Tuesday, January 9.

Performances begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

The musical, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey Nicholaw. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) will return from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph on Broadway. Jeffrey Finn, Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater and Artistic Director, Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center serves as lead producer.

The creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music direction by John Bell. Casting is by JZ Casting, Matthew Lacey will serve as the Production Stage Manager and RCI Theatricals will serve as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

(Standby for Sir Lancelot, Sir Robin, Sir Bedevere & Patsy) is so excited for his 10th Broadway show! Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Prom, Waitress, An Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas, Motown, Wedding Singer, Les Miserables, Grease. Other favorites: Altar Boyz, Rated P. Comedy: The Stephen Lynch Tour, Signed to Comedy Central Records. TV: “The Mork and Mindy Story” (The Fonz). Love to Lizzie, Cooper, Ben, Mom and Dad. Thanks to Stewart Talent and Jeffrey Finn. Instagram/Tiktok @Davidsjosefsberg For health and wellness check out: broadwaybreathwork.com

(Standby for King Arthur, Galahad, Bedevere, Lancelot) is an award-winning actor and singer, based in New York City. Graham began performing in his hometown of San Diego, appearing with San Diego Comic Opera and San Diego Symphony. He earned a BA in Theater at Yale University and sang with the Yale Whiffenpoofs. In 2011, Graham won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble for his performance in In Transit Off-Broadway at Primary Stages. Broadway: Beetlejuice. Off-Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher, The Robber Bridegroom, In Transit. Regional: Roundabout, CPH, Paper Mill, La Jolla Playhouse. Television: “Gotham,” “Search Party.” @gmstevens

(Ensemble) Thrilled to be back in Camelot after performing in the Kennedy Center production! Broadway: Funny Girl (Ziegfeld Tenor). Tours: Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius Hackl), Something Rotten! (u/s Shakespeare). Regional: Kansas City Rep, Kansas City Starlight, Music Theatre Wichita, Ogunquit, Spinning Tree. Endless love and gratitude to the fam, the Spamalot team, and BRS/Gage. @danielbeeman

(Ensemble) Maria is thrilled to be doing Spamalot with these clowns again! Broadway: The Music Man, Mean Girls, Anastasia, Hello Dolly, Frozen, and Cats. Tours/NYC: White Christmas, Mack and Mabel, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Regional Favorite: Ragtime (Evelyn Nesbit) West Side Story (Anybodys), A Chorus Line (Maggie & Val). BFA: The New School and AMDA. Thank you to this creative team! Lots of love to Kevin and my family. IG: @mariarbriggs

(Ensemble) Originally from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Gabriella is a Mexican-American artist based in NYC. Broadway: New York, New York Regional: Evita (Eva Peron) Bucks County Playhouse, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway (Anita) Theatre Under the Stars, In the Heights (Vanessa) Music Theatre Wichita TV: “Law & Order: SVU.” BM OKCU. @gabriellaoenriquez gabriellaenriquez.com

(Ensemble) is a performer and choreographer based in New York City. Broadway: Frozen, The Cher Show, Newsies, Matilda, Groundhog Day, A Bronx Tale and the 2016 revival of She Loves Me. TV/Film: Better Nate Than Ever, Dick Johnson is Dead, “Last Week Tonight.” As a choreographer, he has created shows for Celebrity Cruises and Virgin Voyages, mounted the immersive burlesque show Speakeasy in midtown Manhattan and has served as Assistant Choreographer on the international tour of Matilda and the Radio City New York Spring Spectacular with Derek Hough and Laura Benanti. He is currently an Associate Choreographer for Beetlejuice productions worldwide. @michaelfatica

(Ensemble) Broadway: A Chorus Line, Doctor Zhivago. Most recently, John in Oleanna at Riverside Theatre. Three national tours, three shows at Encores!, Hollywood Bowl, Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Dallas Theater Center, Pittsburgh CLO, York Theatre, Asolo Rep. Concerts: Delacorte Theater, Lincoln Center, Princeton Festival. TV: “Modern Love.” Upcoming Film: Ponyboi, My Hero. Founder, Denis Lambert Studio. Training: LAMDA/CCM. @denis_e_lambert `

(Ensemble) Broadway: Tootsie, Anastasia, Holiday Inn, Cinderella, Annie, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes, West Side Story.TV/Film: “FBI,” “East NY,” Death Saved My Life (Lifetime Movie), “PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary.” BFA, U of Michigan. Thrilled to be back with SpamFam after The Kennedy Center! To my teachers, Hybrid Agency, Sasha, Mom, & hearts, Mark & Celestia.

(Ensemble) is jumping for joy to be making her Broadway debut at the St. James with Spamalot! Some of Ms. Olson's favorite credits include; the national tour of Anything Goes, the 1st National tours of Bullets over Broadway and Pretty Woman the Musical, as well as Crazy for You at Lincoln Center, Merry Widow at the Metropolitan Opera, Spamalot at the Kennedy Center and the world premiere of Summer Stock at Goodspeed Opera House. I would like to thank my mom Tracie, my dance teacher Molly from Innovative Dance, my voice teacher Marianne Wells, my agent Jim Keith with MTA, my friends, my family, and my tigers. @kaylee.is.the.olson www.kayleeolson.com

(Ensemble) has graced the Broadway stage in shows such as, Catch Me if You Can, Rocky, An American in Paris, and Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. Spamalot’s creative team and cast is one she admires so much and is ELATED to be telling this hilarious story with some of the best in the biz. As a lifelong dancer, singer and actress, most recently, Kristin and her husband David added winemaker to the resume! Their wine label, Intermission Cellars, is Sonoma based, theater inspired wine, using high quality vineyards and fine winemaking techniques! Check out www.IntermissionCellars.com to follow their wines and story! Endless love and thanks to my family, CGF, Josh, my husband David and my perfect little boy, Cooper! @kpiroette @intermissioncellars

(Ensemble, Patsy u/s, Sir Bedevere u/s) Broadway: New York, New York; Mean Girls (Broadway and National Tour); The Prom; and Holiday Inn. Select Regional: Fiddler on the Roof (Lyric Opera of Chicago), West Side Story (Marriott Theatre Chicago), and performances with Paper Mill Playhouse, TUTS, and The Muny. Shout out to my amazing team at CESD. Training received at Elon University. Let’s act a fool! @drew.redington

(Ensemble) (he/him) is elated to be bringing this hilarious musical back to Broadway! His past credits include Aladdin on Broadway. TV/Film: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 5). World Premieres: The Sting! (Paper Mill Playhouse) and The Royal Family of Broadway (Barrington Stage Company). Regional credits: The Pajama Game (Arena Stage) and West Side Story (North Shore Music Theatre). Tyler would not be here if not for his parents, Merrie and Mark Roberts. He would also like to thank the rest of his family, friends, teachers (shoutout Linda and Sandee Juliano & Alan Dornak), and students who have been a part of his journey. Love to you all! @ty_robs2

(Swing) Super stoked to be eating Spam-A lot with this iconically funny fam!! Broadway: Aladdin, 1st Nat’l Tour: Pretty Woman the Musical. Fav Regional: Footloose, West Side Story, Porgy and Bess. BFA: Syracuse University. BIG endless love to her parents, friends, teachers, and DGRW! 大好き大好き @anjucloud

(Swing) Broadway debut! Off Broadway: Cheek to Cheek (York Theatre Company). National tours: Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary, Damn Yankees. Regional: Goodspeed Opera House, The Muny, Denver Center, Arvada Center, Bucks County Playhouse, Riverside Theatre, TUTS. Many thanks to my loving family and friends, Josh Rhodes, JZ Casting and Take 3 Talent. “Keep your eyes on the goal, then the prize you won’t fail…Find your grail!”www.darrelltjoe.com @darrelltjoe

(Swing) Laughter is the greatest medicine, and Lily can’t wait to be healed! Broadway: Mean Girls (u/s Janis). Tour: Mean Girls (u/s Regina, Gretchen), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (OTC, u/s Veruca). Select Regional: Lauren in Kinky Boots (Engeman), Margot in Legally Blonde (Starlight), Penny inHairspray (MTWichita), Pittsburgh CLO. I wouldn’t be here without Sam, for being my grail, Sofia & Rebecca my knights, my parents & chosen fish slapping family, and YOU! For supporting live theatre and choosing the bright side. @lilykaufmann

(Associate Choreographer/Dance Captain/Swing) has originated 10 Broadway Musicals as a performer including Wicked, Kinky Boots, The Addams Family, An American in Paris and more. Director/Choreography Credits: Natasha Pierre…(PCLO), Escape to Margaritaville (North Shore), “NBC Up-Fronts,” “SNL” Billy Eillish, Newsies (Theatre By The Sea), Evita (ACT), Matilda (Cape Fear). Associate Credits: Diana (Netflix, Broadway), Who’s Tommy (Kennedy Center), Clueless (Off-Broadway), Kinky Boots (off -Broadway). Visit charliesutton.net