Julie Benko, Clint Ramos, Kara Young, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Named Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch Out For in 2023

Variety has named its annual list of 10 Broadway Stars to Watch Out For, which includes a lineup of stars of the stage that the publication believes theatregoers should keep on their radar.

This year's list includes Julie Benko, Sammi Cannold, Rebecca Frecknall, Nichelle Lewis, Ingrid Michaelson, Clint Ramos, Rise Theatre Directory, Rachel Sussman, Whitney White, and Kara Young.

The honorees will be honored at the annual Business of Broadway Breakfast on October 2, where Variety will celebrate the fall season of Broadway with exclusive conversations with the cast of the upcoming “Merrily We Roll Along” musical and “Gutenberg! The Musical!”

Learn more about all of the nominees and check out the full list here.