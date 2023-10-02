Julie Benko, Clint Ramos, Kara Young, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Named Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch Out For in 2023

The honorees will be honored at the annual Business of Broadway Breakfast on October 2.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

Julie Benko, Clint Ramos, Kara Young, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Named Variety's 10 Broadway Stars to Watch Out For in 2023

Variety has named its annual list of 10 Broadway Stars to Watch Out For, which includes a lineup of stars of the stage that the publication believes theatregoers should keep on their radar. 

This year's list includes Julie Benko, Sammi Cannold, Rebecca Frecknall, Nichelle Lewis, Ingrid Michaelson, Clint Ramos, Rise Theatre Directory, Rachel Sussman, Whitney White, and Kara Young.

The honorees will be honored at the annual Business of Broadway Breakfast on October 2, where Variety will celebrate the fall season of Broadway with exclusive conversations with the cast of the upcoming “Merrily We Roll Along” musical and “Gutenberg! The Musical!” 

Learn more about all of the nominees and check out the full list here.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Welcome New Broadway Cast Members Next Month Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Welcome New Broadway Cast Members Next Month

All new cast members are joining Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and will begin performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Find out who is joining the show here!

2
Billy Porter and Sarah Kate Ellis Will Be Honored at New York Stage and Film Gala Photo
Billy Porter and Sarah Kate Ellis Will Be Honored at New York Stage and Film Gala

New York Stage and Film's 2023 Annual Gala on Sunday, November 5 at The Plaza Hotel will honor Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Billy Porter and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. Learn more about the gala and find out how you can attend here!

3
Photos: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Company Meets the Press Photo
Photos: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Company Meets the Press

Reearsals are now underway for the Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA- a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room!

4
Jason Robert Brown will Play London Concert with Cynthia Erivo Next March Photo
Jason Robert Brown will Play London Concert with Cynthia Erivo Next March

Musical Theatre legend Jason Robert Brown comes to The London Palladium for one night only, in an unmissable concert spectacular in March 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023
Video: Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla PlayhouseVideo: Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday MorningVideo: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
Miguel Cervantes to Play Final HAMILTON Performance in JanuaryMiguel Cervantes to Play Final HAMILTON Performance in January

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HAMILTON

Recommended For You