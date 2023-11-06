Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 06, 2023

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 3 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo 4 Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  November 6, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

Today's Call Sheet:

Second Stage Theater's Sapphire Anniversary Gala
Only Make Believe Gala honoring Brooke Shields

Grant Gustin Will Make Broadway Debut in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Additional Cast Revealed
by Stephi Wild
Grant Gustin will make his Broadway debut in the upcoming new musical Water For Elephants, which is set for come to Broadway in February 2024! Plus, find out who else will appear in the production.. (more...)
Photos: Tony Danza, Mark Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT
by Bruce Glikas
Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The show officially opened last night, November 2. BroadwayWorld was there backstage and at the after party. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The show officially opened last night, November 2. Check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at Tituss Burgess as Harold Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Get a first look at Tituss Burgess in Moulin Rouge! The Musical below! Tituss is playing a limited engagement through December 17th. (more...)

Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch a chat with original Footloose stars Jeremy Kushnier, jennifer Laura Thompson and Tom Plotkin as they take a trip down memory lane to celebrate 25 years since the show's debut.. (more...

Video: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
In this video, watch as Richard Ridge check in with Michael Urie, who plays Sir Robin in Spamalot on Broadway!. (more...

Kyle Dean Massey and Husband Taylor Frey Are Expecting Their Second Child
by Stephi Wild
Kyle Dean Massey and husband Taylor Frey are growing their family! The couple revealed that they are expecting their second child.. (more...)

Video: Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing, New Book & More In New Gayle King Interview on CBS
by Michael Major
Barbra Streisand says the loss of her father when she was just 15 months old left a big hole in her life, in a revealing interview for CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING. Streisand opens up to CBS MORNINGS co-host Gayle King about her life, love and her long-awaited memoir, My Name Is Barbra. Watch the video clip!. (more...

Michael Cerveris

Michael originated the role of Bruce Bechdel in Fun Home at the Public Theater, winning the 2015 Tony Award and the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor. He received the Tony Award for his portrayal of John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, and Tony nominations for his roles in Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy. Other Broadway appearances include In The Next Room (Or The Vibrator Play), Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Known for his versatility as an actor, Cerveris also performed in Off-Broadway productions of King Lear, Macbeth, Nikolai and the Others, and Sondheim's Road Show, among others, and brought his performance as Hedwig from Off Broadway to LA and London's West End. Cerveris has also appeared in many films and television series, including roles on the "The Good Wife," "Treme," "The Blacklist," "The Plot Against America," and "Fringe." He has sung with the NY City Opera and the NY Philharmonic, and at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and Lincoln Center to New Orleans' JazzFest and a tour playing guitar for Bob Mould. Cerveris has recorded two solo albums, Dog Eared and the upcoming Piety. His country band Loose Cattle recently released their live debut record, North of Houston. 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I've got to be where my spirit can run free, got to find my corner of the sky."

-Pippin


