Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023

Grant Gustin Will Make Broadway Debut in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Additional Cast Revealed

by Stephi Wild

Grant Gustin will make his Broadway debut in the upcoming new musical Water For Elephants, which is set for come to Broadway in February 2024! Plus, find out who else will appear in the production.. (more...)

Photos: Tony Danza, Mark Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT

by Bruce Glikas

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The show officially opened last night, November 2. BroadwayWorld was there backstage and at the after party. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch a chat with original Footloose stars Jeremy Kushnier, jennifer Laura Thompson and Tom Plotkin as they take a trip down memory lane to celebrate 25 years since the show's debut.. (more...)

Video: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

In this video, watch as Richard Ridge check in with Michael Urie, who plays Sir Robin in Spamalot on Broadway!. (more...)

Kyle Dean Massey and Husband Taylor Frey Are Expecting Their Second Child

by Stephi Wild

Kyle Dean Massey and husband Taylor Frey are growing their family! The couple revealed that they are expecting their second child.. (more...)

Video: Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing, New Book & More In New Gayle King Interview on CBS

by Michael Major

Barbra Streisand says the loss of her father when she was just 15 months old left a big hole in her life, in a revealing interview for CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING. Streisand opens up to CBS MORNINGS co-host Gayle King about her life, love and her long-awaited memoir, My Name Is Barbra. Watch the video clip!. (more...)

