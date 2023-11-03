Video: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT

This season, Michael Urie returns to Broadway in his first musical in over 11 years. His first was How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, which played just a block away at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in 2012. Now he is back in one of the funniest musicals of all time- a fact that is not lost on him...

"[Spamalot] is one of my favorite musicals because it's so funny, the music is so good, and the message is so sweet- always look on the bright side of life! Find Your Grail! It's a really uplifting and sweet story with a pure message," he told Richard Ridge. "But of course, these sketches ar legendary... these characters we all remember from the movie, and now a new generation remembers from the original musical. The honor is not lost on me that I am following in the footsteps of giants- Eric Idle and David Hyde Pierce."

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake.

"I'll never forget my first time seeing a Broadway show- it was the original cast of Ragtime. I know that everyone has that [moment]," he added. "I remind myself that someone is out there for the first time. This is their first time seeing a Broadway show and it might just change their life the way it changed mine."

