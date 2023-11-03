Video: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT

Spamalot is now in previews on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 3 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Spamalot Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

This season, Michael Urie returns to Broadway in his first musical in over 11 years. His first was How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, which played just a block away at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in 2012. Now he is back in one of the funniest musicals of all time- a fact that is not lost on him...

"[Spamalot] is one of my favorite musicals because it's so funny, the music is so good, and the message is so sweet- always look on the bright side of life! Find Your Grail! It's a really uplifting and sweet story with a pure message," he told Richard Ridge. "But of course, these sketches ar legendary... these characters we all remember from the movie, and now a new generation remembers from the original musical. The honor is not lost on me that I am following in the footsteps of giants- Eric Idle and David Hyde Pierce."

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake.

"I'll never forget my first time seeing a Broadway show- it was the original cast of Ragtime. I know that everyone has that [moment]," he added. "I remind myself that someone is out there for the first time. This is their first time seeing a Broadway show and it might just change their life the way it changed mine."

Below, watch as Urie chats more about the legacy of the show, his hysterical castmates, and so much more!






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of SPAMALOT on Broadway

See photos from the first performance of Spamalot's return to Broadway!

2
Video: How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOTs First Preview Tonight Photo
Video: How Michael Urie Is Feeling Ahead of SPAMALOT's First Preview Tonight

Ahead of tonight's first preview of Spamalot on Broadway, Michael Urie sat down on LIVE! With Kelly & Mark to discuss how he's feeling. While Urie admitted that he's 'a little bit nervous,' he revealed his pre-show technique to ensure that he's at the top of his game at every performance. Watch the video from the interview now!

3
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles

In this video, watch as the cast of Spamalot breaks down their roles ahead of opening night at the St. James Theatre.

4
Meet the Cast of MONTY PYTHONS SPAMALOT, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, Beginning Previews Tonight!

The search for the grail continues, on Broadway this fall! Direct from a sold out run at the Kennedy Center, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT returns to Broadway tonight! Meet the cast of SPAMALOT here!

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... Backstage Live with Richard Ridge">(read more about this author)

Video: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOTVideo: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big ScreenVideo: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Video: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGVideo: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Video: Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to BramptonVideo: Ahad Raza Mir Is Bringing a New Kind of HAMLET to Brampton

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
WICKED

Recommended For You