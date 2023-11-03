Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years

Footloose opened on Broadway on October 22, 1998.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 3 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

25 years ago, a musical opened on Broadway that dared to ask the question... "Bomont? Where the hell is Bomont?"

On October 22, 1998, Footloose opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it ran for 709 performances. One of the members of the original cast was BroadwayWorld's own Ben Cameron, who made his Broadway debut as a swing. Just weeks ago, he was joined by Jeremy Kushnier (Ren) and Jennifer Laura Thompson (Ariel), who also made their Broadway debuts in the show, and Tom Plotkin (Willard) to take a trip down memory lane. 

"Footloose is the thing that brought me here and changed my life completely," said Kushnier. "It also taught me to be humble and to remember that everyone is on a different journey... it's not linear. There's so many good memories. I miss it... I miss not having the knowledge that it wouldn't always be so good."

Watch below as the four gather at the Museum of Broadway to discuss Footloose's legacy and look back on some of their favorite moments!





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway

In this video, watch as we take you inside opening night of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. 

2
Stephanie J. Blocks Debut Holiday Album MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING Out Now Photo
Stephanie J. Block's Debut Holiday Album MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING Out Now

Celebrate the holiday season with Stephanie J. Block's debut album 'Merry Christmas, Darling.' Don't miss out on this must-have addition to your holiday music collection.

3
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to November 1918 at Carnegie Hall! Photo
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to November 1918 at Carnegie Hall!

Experience a one-of-a-kind multimedia event by historian John Monsky, featuring bold musical storytelling performed by acclaimed Broadway vocalists including Kristolyn Lloyd, Stephanie Jae Park, Kate Rockwell, Nicholas Rodriguez, Daniel Yearwood, and more.

4
Video: Alex Edelman Talks JUST FOR US and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Photo
Video: Alex Edelman Talks JUST FOR US and More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Alex Edelman recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he talked about his love of Mariah Carey, hosting Norman Lear’s 100th celebration, 'Just For Us', and much more!

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Photos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' PerformancePhotos & Video: MJ Celebrates Halloween With Special 'Thriller' Performance
Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICALExclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL
Video: Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!Video: Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICALVideo: Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway
Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT Video
Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You