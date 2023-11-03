Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years

25 years ago, a musical opened on Broadway that dared to ask the question... "Bomont? Where the hell is Bomont?"

On October 22, 1998, Footloose opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it ran for 709 performances. One of the members of the original cast was BroadwayWorld's own Ben Cameron, who made his Broadway debut as a swing. Just weeks ago, he was joined by Jeremy Kushnier (Ren) and Jennifer Laura Thompson (Ariel), who also made their Broadway debuts in the show, and Tom Plotkin (Willard) to take a trip down memory lane.

"Footloose is the thing that brought me here and changed my life completely," said Kushnier. "It also taught me to be humble and to remember that everyone is on a different journey... it's not linear. There's so many good memories. I miss it... I miss not having the knowledge that it wouldn't always be so good."

Watch below as the four gather at the Museum of Broadway to discuss Footloose's legacy and look back on some of their favorite moments!