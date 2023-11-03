Kyle Dean Massey and Husband Taylor Frey Are Expecting Their Second Child

Kyle Dean Massey and husband Taylor Frey are growing their family! The couple revealed in an interview with People that they are expecting their second child. They welcomed their first daughter, Rafa, in 2021 via surrogate.

This time, they are expecting another girl, who they plan to name Gigi. She is expected to arrive on May 10.

The couple also shared their surrogacy journey. In addition to being actors, they run Elevate, a surrogacy and egg retrieval agency.

"When you go through [surrogacy] the first time, you really have to start from scratch with an egg donor and IVF," Massey said. "For our second journey, while it's still an enormous undertaking, you do get to skip right to the point of matching with a surrogate."

Kyle Dean Massey will next appear on Broadway in Company. He is best known for his work on Broadway in Pippin, Next to Normal, Wicked, Xanadu, and The Boys in the Band, and to television audiences as Kevin Bicks from ABC's "Nashville." In addition to his four seasons on "Nashville" (ABC), Massey has also appeared on "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Inside Amy Schumer" (CC), "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Up All Night" (NBC), "Hart of Dixie" (CW), "Cupid" (ABC), "Dangerous Book for Boys" (Amazon), Sex And the City 2 (HBO Films), Contest, and After Party. He has also performed on "Good Morning America," "CBS Early Show," "Live with Regis & Kelly," "Live from Lincoln Center," and "The 62nd Annual Tony Awards." He also lends his voice as a voice-over artist for two Emmy Award-winning children's programs on Nickelodeon, "Peter Rabbit," and "Sunny Day." Internationally, Massey starred in Pippin at the The Royal Theatre in Amsterdam, played the title role in Jekyll & Hyde in Seoul, played Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street in Tokyo, and starred in Casi Normales in Buenos Aires. As a vocalist, he has performed across the country in pops concerts with symphony orchestras and in more intimate cabaret settings with his one man show.

Taylor Frey has appeared in G.B.F. (film), Gossip Girl, The Carrie Diaries (TV series), Gabriele Muccino's Summertime, It Chapter Two, and Days of Our Lives. He began his career as a stage actor, and has performed in the national tour of Hairspray, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, South Pacific, Finian's Rainbow, and The View Upstairs.