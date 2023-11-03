Kyle Dean Massey and Husband Taylor Frey Are Expecting Their Second Child

They welcomed their first daughter, Rafa, in 2021 via surrogate. 

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 3 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 4 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss

Kyle Dean Massey and Husband Taylor Frey Are Expecting Their Second Child

Kyle Dean Massey and husband Taylor Frey are growing their family! The couple revealed in an interview with People that they are expecting their second child. They welcomed their first daughter, Rafa, in 2021 via surrogate. 

This time, they are expecting another girl, who they plan to name Gigi. She is expected to arrive on May 10. 

The couple also shared their surrogacy journey. In addition to being actors, they run Elevate, a surrogacy and egg retrieval agency.

"When you go through [surrogacy] the first time, you really have to start from scratch with an egg donor and IVF," Massey said. "For our second journey, while it's still an enormous undertaking, you do get to skip right to the point of matching with a surrogate."

Read the original story on People.

Kyle Dean Massey will next appear on Broadway in Company. He is best known for his work on Broadway in Pippin, Next to Normal, Wicked, Xanadu, and The Boys in the Band, and to television audiences as Kevin Bicks from ABC's "Nashville." In addition to his four seasons on "Nashville" (ABC), Massey has also appeared on "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Inside Amy Schumer" (CC), "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Up All Night" (NBC), "Hart of Dixie" (CW), "Cupid" (ABC), "Dangerous Book for Boys" (Amazon), Sex And the City 2 (HBO Films), Contest, and After Party. He has also performed on "Good Morning America," "CBS Early Show," "Live with Regis & Kelly," "Live from Lincoln Center," and "The 62nd Annual Tony Awards." He also lends his voice as a voice-over artist for two Emmy Award-winning children's programs on Nickelodeon, "Peter Rabbit," and "Sunny Day." Internationally, Massey starred in Pippin at the The Royal Theatre in Amsterdam, played the title role in Jekyll & Hyde in Seoul, played Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street in Tokyo, and starred in Casi Normales in Buenos Aires. As a vocalist, he has performed across the country in pops concerts with symphony orchestras and in more intimate cabaret settings with his one man show.

Taylor Frey has appeared in G.B.F. (film), Gossip Girl, The Carrie Diaries (TV series), Gabriele Muccino's Summertime, It Chapter Two, and Days of Our Lives. He began his career as a stage actor, and has performed in the national tour of Hairspray, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, South Pacific, Finian's Rainbow, and The View Upstairs.



RELATED STORIES

1
Grant Gustin Will Make Broadway Debut in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Photo
Grant Gustin Will Make Broadway Debut in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Grant Gustin will make his Broadway debut in the upcoming new musical Water For Elephants, which is set for come to Broadway in February 2024! Plus, find out who else will appear in the production.

2
Photos: Danza, Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT Photo
Photos: Danza, Ruffalo, and More Celebrate Opening Night of I NEED THAT

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The show officially opened last night, November 2. BroadwayWorld was there backstage and at the after party. Check out photos here!

3
Photos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of I NEED THAT Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. The show officially opened last night, November 2. Check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!

4
Review Roundup: I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens On Broadway

Read the reviews for I Need That starring Danny DeVito on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Dogs Dressed as the SIX Queens Meet the SIX Queens of BroadwayPhotos: Dogs Dressed as the SIX Queens Meet the SIX Queens of Broadway
Listen: Barbra Streisand Reads An Excerpt From MY NAME IS BARBRA AudiobookListen: Barbra Streisand Reads An Excerpt From MY NAME IS BARBRA Audiobook
Exclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Forthcoming Christmas AlbumExclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Forthcoming Christmas Album
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You