Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 23rd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 23, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!
Video: Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Interview: Danny Kornfeld Makes the Big Move to Broadway in HARMONY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Danny Kornfeld as he discusses his Broadway debut in 'Harmony'.. (more...)
Listen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON
by Stephi Wild
Patti LuPone recently sat down with Hillary Clinton for a live episode of the iHeartPodcast 'You and Me Both'. (more...)
Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan; In Theaters Now Before Netflix Release
by Michael Major
See photos from the new Leonard Bernstein biopic ahead of the film's Netflix debut! See Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan and more in action! (more...)
Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Concert at the Apollo
by Michael Major
Shoshana Bean will be joined by Tony Award-winner and recent Grammy Award-nominee Alex Newell for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater. (more...)
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
by Stephi Wild
Jordan Fisher officially took over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Monday, November 20, 2023. Get a first look at Jordan in the production, performing the song 'Wait For Me', in the video here!. (more...)
