Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 23rd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 23, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first.

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Sidney Paterra

This year several Broadway shows will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Before they do, recap our past favorites with these videos!. (more...)

How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!

by Sidney Paterra

Let's have a parade! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City and we have your complete guide!

Video: Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

by Nicole Rosky

Richie Ridge chats with the team of the new revival of Anton Chekhov's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, coming to Broadway this spring!

Interview: Danny Kornfeld Makes the Big Move to Broadway in HARMONY

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Danny Kornfeld as he discusses his Broadway debut in 'Harmony'.. (more...)

Listen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON

by Stephi Wild

Patti LuPone recently sat down with Hillary Clinton for a live episode of the iHeartPodcast 'You and Me Both'. (more...)

Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan; In Theaters Now Before Netflix Release

by Michael Major

See photos from the new Leonard Bernstein biopic ahead of the film's Netflix debut! See Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan and more in action! (more...)

Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Concert at the Apollo

by Michael Major

Shoshana Bean will be joined by Tony Award-winner and recent Grammy Award-nominee Alex Newell for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater. (more...)

Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN

by Stephi Wild

Jordan Fisher officially took over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Monday, November 20, 2023. Get a first look at Jordan in the production, performing the song 'Wait For Me', in the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!