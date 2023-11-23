Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 23rd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 23, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 23, 2023

How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide! Photo 1 How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!
3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 3 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Sidney Paterra
This year several Broadway shows will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Before they do, recap our past favorites with these videos!. (more...)

How to Watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your Complete Guide!
by Sidney Paterra
Let's have a parade! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City and we have your complete guide! 

Video: Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
by Nicole Rosky
Richie Ridge chats with the team of the new revival of Anton Chekhov's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, coming to Broadway this spring!

Interview: Danny Kornfeld Makes the Big Move to Broadway in HARMONY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Danny Kornfeld as he discusses his Broadway debut in 'Harmony'.. (more...

Listen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON
by Stephi Wild
Patti LuPone recently sat down with Hillary Clinton for a live episode of the iHeartPodcast 'You and Me Both'.  (more...

Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan; In Theaters Now Before Netflix Release
by Michael Major
See photos from the new Leonard Bernstein biopic ahead of the film's Netflix debut! See Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan and more in action! (more...)

Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Concert at the Apollo
by Michael Major
Shoshana Bean will be joined by Tony Award-winner and recent Grammy Award-nominee Alex Newell for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater.  (more...

Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
by Stephi Wild
Jordan Fisher officially took over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Monday, November 20, 2023.  Get a first look at Jordan in the production, performing the song 'Wait For Me', in the video here!. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Don't bring around a cloud to rain on my parade!"

- Funny Girl


1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

Video: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Surprises Broadway's Best With Sweet Treats From Shmackary'sVideo: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Surprises Broadway's Best With Sweet Treats From Shmackary's
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'Grateful' by John Bucchino For ThanksgivingVideo: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'Grateful' by John Bucchino For Thanksgiving
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIAPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
Listen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTONListen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON

Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
