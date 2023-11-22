Listen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Patti LuPone recently sat down with Hillary Clinton for a live episode of the iHeartPodcast "You and Me Both". The episode was recorded on November 9, at Symphony Space in NYC. 

LuPone comments on the state of theatre in New York, why she will never return to Broadway, and her upcoming Marvel series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries with Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn. As outspoken activists, both women discuss how Clinton’s upcoming show “Suffs” will amplify the powerful stories of the suffragette movement and LuPone gets emotional about her own passion for LGBTQ+ advocacy. 

"I don’t think I'll ever go back to Broadway, because I don’t know what Broadway is anymore," she said. "That doesn't mean I won’t be on the stage in New York, but I'll be downtown– I will be East, West, North, or South of Broadway, but I don’t think Broadway is sustainable anymore…"

She goes on to say, "’Some Like It Hot’ closing, with those reviews, what is going on? I don't understand. You cannot sustain something, so it breaks your heart. My heart will continue to be broken, because I'll probably be in more flops, but at least I'll be doing something. I am here to recommend ‘JaJa’s African Hair Braiding’ and Stereophonic, two not-for-profit shows that are what theatre should be in this city."

In a Q&A segment led by comedian and writer Amber Ruffin, LuPone comments further on why actress Aubrey Plaza was living with her, and says she did Plaza’s laundry, made her soup – they even brushed their teeth together! LuPone then graces the audience with a live performance, singing a rendition of “Make Someone Happy.” 

"It has been great. Aubrey and I are part of the Coven and we’ve bonded," LuPone said. "Aubrey has never been onstage before and I felt a responsibility for taking care of her…I have loved watching her explore and discover what it is to be a stage actor. And, I have in fact taken care of her, done her laundry, and made her soup. I have a funny picture of us brushing our teeth."

Listen to the full episode below!

ABOUT “YOU AND ME BOTH WITH Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton sits down for candid, in-depth, and sometimes hilarious conversations with people she finds fascinating. With help from her guests, Hillary will tackle the topics that shape our lives, from faith to the pressing political issues of our time to cooking tips for the cooking-challenged. “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available now on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

