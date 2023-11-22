Video: Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

An Enemy of the People opens Monday, March 18, 2024 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

An Enemy of the People

"[The play] really struck me like a bolt of lightning," Jeremy Strong said at a recent press conference for his next big proejct- An Enemy of the People on Broadway. "I've heard it described as a man confronting the necessity of action at the same time as the impossibility of action. I though that was an incredible dilemma and engine of a play." 

The Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner will star in a new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s play, in a new adaptation by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold. Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) will star alongside Strong, making his Broadway debut.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

Watch below for more insight into the new revival as explained by the cast and creative team!






