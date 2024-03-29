Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 29, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday, March 29

The Wiz begins previews on Broadway

The Great Gatsby begins previews on Broadway

The Heart of Rock and Roll begins previews on Broadway

Review Roundup: THE WHO'S TOMMY Returns To Broadway!

by Review Roundups

The Pinball Wizard has returned to conquer Broadway! The revival of the iconic rock n'roll spectacle The Who's Tommy is open now at the Nederlander Theatre in a new production from original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff. Read the reviews!

Video: Watch Highlights from THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre and we have your first look at the revival. Check out video highlights here!. (more...)

André De Shields, Shereen Pimentel & More Join CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL at PAC NYC

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Perelman Performing Arts Center has reveald the initial cast for Cats: 'The Jellicle Ball'. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: WICKED's Natalie Ortega Dishes On Making Her Broadway Debut

by Survival Jobs

Survival Jobs, the popular podcast hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, is back with episode 85 featuring the incredibly talented and brilliantly funny Natalie Ortega who made her Broadway debut in the iconic hit show Wicked as “Nessarose” this month.

Photos: Annette Bening Visits Daughter Ella Beatty at APPROPRIATE

by Bruce Glikas

Ella Beatty is making her Broadway debut as “River” in Appropriate, taking over for Elle Fanning. Beatty officially began performances earlier this week. Stopping by to show her support was Beatty's mother, actress Annette Bening. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Full Cast Set For Tom Holland-Led ROMEO & JULIET

by Stephi Wild

Discover the full cast of THE JAMIE LLOYD COMPANY’s ROMEO & JULIET, featuring Tom Holland. Get the latest updates on this highly anticipated production, set to captivate audiences in 2024.. (more...)

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB Will Offer $25 Digital Lottery For Broadway Run

by Stephi Wild

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will offer a $25 digital lottery ticket policy, which has been announced ahead of the musical's first preview on Monday, April 1 at the August Wilson Theatre. Find out how to enter the Cabaret lottery here!. (more...)

MAMMA MIA! Actor Sara Poyzer Reveals BBC Voiceover Role Was Replaced With AI

by Stephi Wild

Sara Poyzer, a stage and screen actor who is best known for performing in Mamma Mia! in the UK, has shared that her voiceover role in a BBC show has been replaced with AI.. (more...)

Petition Launched to Rename Broadway Theatre for Chita Rivera

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A petition has been launched to rename a Broadway theatre for the late stage icon Chita Rivera. Learn more bout the petition!. (more...)

Video: First Look at Cara Delevingne and More in CABARET in London

by Stephi Wild

We have your first look at Cara Delevingne, Luke Treadaway and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in London! Check out the all new clips in the video here!. (more...)

Megan Hilty

Most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC’s musical drama “Smash,” Tony nominee Megan Hilty is a dynamic performer both on stage and on screen.

Hilty starred in “Patsy & Loretta,” directed by Callie Khouri for Lifetime. Megan was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Patsy Cline.



In addition to “Smash”, Megan’s television credits include Bravo’s dramedy “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce,” Hulu’s “Difficult People,” the final season of CBS’s” The Good Wife,” as well as “The Good Fight” for CBS All Access. Hilty also recurred on “Braindead” for CBS as well as ABC’s hit series “Desperate Housewives.” In 2013, Hilty starred on the NBC series “Sean Saves the World.”



On stage, Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company’s revival of Noises Off including nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award.



After graduating from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, Hilty quickly made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked. She went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles. For her portrayal of Doralee Rhodes in Broadway’s 9 to 5: The Musical, Hilty was honored with nominations for Lead Actress in a Musical at the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Drama League Awards and L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards.



Hilty has previously performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center, the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Houston Symphony, the Phoenix Symphony among many others.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Amy Sedaris

Eric Idle

Pearl Bailey

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!