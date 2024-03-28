Photos: Annette Bening Visits Daughter Ella Beatty at APPROPRIATE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ella Beatty is making her Broadway debut as “River” in Appropriate, taking over for Elle Fanning. Beatty officially began performances earlier this week. Check out photos of Beatty's first bows in the show here.

Stopping by to show her support was Beatty's mother, actress Annette Bening. BroadwayWorld captured photos of the pair backstage after the show. Check out the photos below!

Ella Beatty is a Juilliard-trained actress who can currently be seen starring in the role of "Kerry O'Shea" in the Gus Van Sant-directed, Ryan Murphy-produced FX series, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.” Ella will next be seen in the A24 film, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, alongside Rose Byrne and A$AP Rocky. Ms. Beatty is represented by CAA and Entertainment 360.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas