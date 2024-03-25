Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Tuesday, March 26
Suffs begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, March 28
Hell's Kitchen begins previews on Broadway
The Who's Tommy opens on Broadway
Friday, March 29
The Wiz begins previews on Broadway
The Great Gatsby begins previews on Broadway
The Heart of Rock and Roll begins previews on Broadway

Olivier Award-Winner Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells Will Lead TAMMY FAYE on Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Initial casting has been announced for the Broadway production of the acclaimed musical TAMMY FAYE. Two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben will recreate her Olivier Award-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker, and Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells will reprise his Olivier-nominated performance as Jim Bakker. TAMMY FAYE will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024 at Broadway's Palace Theater. . (more...)

Julianna Marguiles and Peter Gallagher To Lead LEFT ON TENTH On Broadway; Susan Stroman To Direct
by A.A. Cristi
Left On Tenth, a new play by author and screenwriter, Delia Ephron, based on her New York Times best-selling memoir, is slated to open on Broadway this fall starring Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies as Delia and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher as Peter. Susan Stroman is set to direct, with theater and dates to be announced.. (more...)

Photos: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Celebrates Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
The stars aligned on 45th Street last night as the new musical Water for Elephants celebrated opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we are taking you inside the festivities with the cast and creative team here.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Listen: HELL'S KITCHEN Debuts Original New Song 'Kaleidoscope' by Alicia Keys
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Listen to 'Kaleidoscope' from Hell's Kitchen!. (more...

Jordan Fisher Extends Run As 'Orpheus' In HADESTOWN
by A.A. Cristi
Jordan Fisher has extended his acclaimed run as ‘Orpheus' in Hadestown on Broadway! His final performance will be Sunday, September 15, 2024. . (more...

Michael Feinstein In To Star In RAINBOW: THE NEW JUDY GARLAND MUSICAL  at the Mark Taper Forum
by A.A. Cristi
Experience the magic of Judy Garland's music anew with RAINBOW: THE NEW JUDY GARLAND MUSICAL, featuring Michael Feinstein at the Mark Taper Forum.. (more...)

Review Roundup: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying!
by Review Roundups
Come one, come all to the new big-top Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS opening at Broadway's Imperial Theatre tonight! See what the critics had to say about their trip to the circus below!

SUFFS Announces Rush and Digital Lottery Policies
by Stephi Wild
Suffs has announced their rush and digital lottery policies, including special $19.20 rush tickets available for purchase in person during previews. Find out how to get discount tickets to Suffs here!. (more...

Video: Watch Highlights of Eden Espinosa and More in LEMPICKA on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
You can now check out a first look at Lempicka- the highly anticipated sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. Watch highlights in this video.. (more...

Sarah Jessica Parker

