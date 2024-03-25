Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Tuesday, March 26

Suffs begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, March 28

Hell's Kitchen begins previews on Broadway

The Who's Tommy opens on Broadway

Friday, March 29

The Wiz begins previews on Broadway

The Great Gatsby begins previews on Broadway

The Heart of Rock and Roll begins previews on Broadway

Olivier Award-Winner Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells Will Lead TAMMY FAYE on Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Initial casting has been announced for the Broadway production of the acclaimed musical TAMMY FAYE. Two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben will recreate her Olivier Award-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker, and Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells will reprise his Olivier-nominated performance as Jim Bakker. TAMMY FAYE will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024 at Broadway's Palace Theater. . (more...)

Julianna Marguiles and Peter Gallagher To Lead LEFT ON TENTH On Broadway; Susan Stroman To Direct

by A.A. Cristi

Left On Tenth, a new play by author and screenwriter, Delia Ephron, based on her New York Times best-selling memoir, is slated to open on Broadway this fall starring Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies as Delia and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher as Peter. Susan Stroman is set to direct, with theater and dates to be announced.. (more...)

Photos: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Celebrates Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

The stars aligned on 45th Street last night as the new musical Water for Elephants celebrated opening night. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and we are taking you inside the festivities with the cast and creative team here.. (more...)

Listen: HELL'S KITCHEN Debuts Original New Song 'Kaleidoscope' by Alicia Keys

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Listen to 'Kaleidoscope' from Hell's Kitchen!. (more...)

Jordan Fisher Extends Run As 'Orpheus' In HADESTOWN

by A.A. Cristi

Jordan Fisher has extended his acclaimed run as ‘Orpheus' in Hadestown on Broadway! His final performance will be Sunday, September 15, 2024. . (more...)

Michael Feinstein In To Star In RAINBOW: THE NEW JUDY GARLAND MUSICAL at the Mark Taper Forum

by A.A. Cristi

Experience the magic of Judy Garland's music anew with RAINBOW: THE NEW JUDY GARLAND MUSICAL, featuring Michael Feinstein at the Mark Taper Forum.. (more...)

Review Roundup: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying!

by Review Roundups

Come one, come all to the new big-top Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS opening at Broadway's Imperial Theatre tonight! See what the critics had to say about their trip to the circus below!

SUFFS Announces Rush and Digital Lottery Policies

by Stephi Wild

Suffs has announced their rush and digital lottery policies, including special $19.20 rush tickets available for purchase in person during previews. Find out how to get discount tickets to Suffs here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights of Eden Espinosa and More in LEMPICKA on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

You can now check out a first look at Lempicka- the highly anticipated sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. Watch highlights in this video.. (more...)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parkers Broadway credits include The Innocents (Morosco); Annie (Alvin); How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Richard Rogers); Once Upon a Mattress (Broadhurst). OFF-BROADWAY: Sylvia (Manhattan Theatre Club; Drama Desk Nomination); The Substance of Fire, The Heidi Chronicles (Playwrights Horizons); To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday (Circle in the Square); April Snow, The Commons of Pensacola (Manhattan Theatre Club). She starred in HBO’s “Sex and the City” (Two Primetime Emmy Awards; Four Golden Globe Awards). FILM CREDITS: Sex and the City; Sex and the City 2; Here and Now; I Don’t Know How She Does It; Smart People; Failure to Launch; The Family Stone; State and Main; ’Til There Was You, Mars Attacks!; Extreme Measures; The First Wives Club; Miami Rhapsody; Ed Wood; Honeymoon in Vegas; L.A. Story; Footloose; Hocus Pocus; Hocus Pocus 2. TELEVISION CREDITS: And Just Like That; Divorce (Golden Globe Award Nomination); Equal Justice; Square Pegs. Parker currently serves on the board of directors for the New York City Ballet.​

Other birthdays on this date include:

Katharine McPhee

Elton John

Richard O'Brien

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!