Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Olivier Award-Winner Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells Will Lead TAMMY FAYE on Broadway
Julianna Marguiles and Peter Gallagher To Lead LEFT ON TENTH On Broadway; Susan Stroman To Direct
Photos: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Celebrates Opening Night
Listen: HELL'S KITCHEN Debuts Original New Song 'Kaleidoscope' by Alicia Keys
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Listen to 'Kaleidoscope' from Hell's Kitchen!. (more...)
Jordan Fisher Extends Run As 'Orpheus' In HADESTOWN
by A.A. Cristi
Jordan Fisher has extended his acclaimed run as ‘Orpheus' in Hadestown on Broadway! His final performance will be Sunday, September 15, 2024. . (more...)
Michael Feinstein In To Star In RAINBOW: THE NEW JUDY GARLAND MUSICAL at the Mark Taper Forum
by A.A. Cristi
Experience the magic of Judy Garland's music anew with RAINBOW: THE NEW JUDY GARLAND MUSICAL, featuring Michael Feinstein at the Mark Taper Forum.. (more...)
Review Roundup: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Opens On Broadway- See What the Critics Are Saying!
by Review Roundups
Come one, come all to the new big-top Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS opening at Broadway's Imperial Theatre tonight! See what the critics had to say about their trip to the circus below!
SUFFS Announces Rush and Digital Lottery Policies
by Stephi Wild
Suffs has announced their rush and digital lottery policies, including special $19.20 rush tickets available for purchase in person during previews. Find out how to get discount tickets to Suffs here!. (more...)
Video: Watch Highlights of Eden Espinosa and More in LEMPICKA on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
You can now check out a first look at Lempicka- the highly anticipated sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. Watch highlights in this video.. (more...)
Sarah Jessica Parkers Broadway credits include The Innocents (Morosco); Annie (Alvin); How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Richard Rogers); Once Upon a Mattress (Broadhurst). OFF-BROADWAY: Sylvia (Manhattan Theatre Club; Drama Desk Nomination); The Substance of Fire, The Heidi Chronicles (Playwrights Horizons); To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday (Circle in the Square); April Snow, The Commons of Pensacola (Manhattan Theatre Club). She starred in HBO’s “Sex and the City” (Two Primetime Emmy Awards; Four Golden Globe Awards). FILM CREDITS: Sex and the City; Sex and the City 2; Here and Now; I Don’t Know How She Does It; Smart People; Failure to Launch; The Family Stone; State and Main; ’Til There Was You, Mars Attacks!; Extreme Measures; The First Wives Club; Miami Rhapsody; Ed Wood; Honeymoon in Vegas; L.A. Story; Footloose; Hocus Pocus; Hocus Pocus 2. TELEVISION CREDITS: And Just Like That; Divorce (Golden Globe Award Nomination); Equal Justice; Square Pegs. Parker currently serves on the board of directors for the New York City Ballet.
"There's only us, there's only this.
