Julianna Marguiles and Peter Gallagher To Lead LEFT ON TENTH On Broadway; Susan Stroman To Direct

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Left On Tenth, a new play by author and screenwriter, Delia Ephron, based on her New York Times best-selling memoir, is slated to open on Broadway this fall starring Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies as Delia and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher as Peter. Susan Stroman is set to direct, with theater and dates to be announced.

Left on Tenth is a true story about love, hope, and the wonder of second chances. When she least expects it, Delia Ephron, best-selling novelist and screenwriter of You've Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. As their immediate spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds, Delia’s life takes an unexpected turn. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful truth about getting older while feeling young, as it celebrates two people with the courage to rewrite their futures and open their hearts again.

“I am grateful and thrilled to be working with these champions of theater – Susan Stroman and Daryl Roth,” said Delia Ephron. “Left on Tenth is about a perilous and wondrous time of my life. We invite you to join our team of warriors and become believers yourselves.”

“When Delia first spoke to me about her manuscript of Left on Tenth, I felt that her story would make a magnificent play,” said Producer Daryl Roth. “It is heartfelt, deeply personal yet universal, and full of hope. But it is also a classic romantic comedy for a certain generation, showing us that we can all be blessed with a second chance at life and love.”

About the Artists

Delia Ephron is the author of the best-selling memoir, Left on Tenth: a Second Chance at Life. She is also a novelist, screenwriter, essayist, and playwright. Her novels include the best-selling Siracusa and The Lion Is In; her books of essays and humor include SisterMotherHusbandDog (etc) and How To Eat Like A Child. Her many movie credits – often co-written with her sister Nora Ephron -- include You’ve Got Mail, Michael, and Hanging Up, based on her novel. Her sister and she co-authored the play, Love, Loss and What I Wore. Her essays have been published in The New York Times, Vogue, and Vanity Fair. She is part of The Empathy Project, a collaboration of doctors and filmmakers who create films to teach empathy to doctors. Delia lives in Greenwich Village.

Susan Stroman is a five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer. Her work has been honored with Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and a record six Astaire Awards. She directed and choreographed The Producers, winner of a record-making 12 Tony Awards. Broadway: New York, New York, POTUS, Contact, The Scottsboro Boys, Show Boat, Prince of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway, Big Fish, Oklahoma!, Young Frankenstein, Thou Shalt Not, The Music Man, The Frogs, Steel Pier, Crazy for You. Off Broadway: Little Dancer, The Beast in the Jungle, Dot, Flora the Red Menace, And the World Goes ‘Round, Happiness, The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, The Merry Widow for The Metropolitan Opera. She has created ballets for NYCBallet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Martha Graham. She is the recipient of the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater and a member of the Theater Hall of Fame. SusanStroman.com.

Julianna Margulies is an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner who has achieved success in television, theatre, and film. Margulies can currently be seen starring in the third season of the Emmy Award winning Apple TV+ flagship series “The Morning Show.” Most notably known as an original member of the groundbreaking series “ER” and star/producer of CBS’ “The Good Wife,” Margulies’ television credits also include “Billions, “The Hot Zone,” “Dietland,” “The Sopranos,” “The Grid,” “The Mists of Avalon.”

On stage, Margulies made her Broadway debut in 2006 starring in Festen directed by Rufus Norris. Margulies completed a successful run in Jon Robin Baitz's Ten Unknowns at Lincoln Center for which she won the Lucille Lortel Award as well as Baitz’s The Substance of Fire at the Oslo Theater. Other theater credits include The Vagina Monologues, both Off-Broadway and the Los Angeles premiere, Intrigue with Faye Off-Broadway and Fefu and Her Friends, directed by Lisa Peterson at Yale Repertory Theatre.

Margulies has also appeared in several silver screen gems including City Island, The Darwin Awards, Snakes on a Plane, Slingshot, Ghost Ship, The Upside, Three Christs, Evelyn, Paradise Road, What's Cooking, The Newton Boys, A Price Above Rubies, Traveller, and The Man From Elysian Fields. Margulies recently added author to her list of credits with the release of her autobiography Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life.

Peter Gallagher has delivered critically acclaimed performances in film, television and theatre. He has starred in many films, including: sex, lies and videotape, American Beauty (SAG Award), The Player, Short Cuts (Golden Globe), The Idolmaker, Dreamchild, While You Were Sleeping, The Underneath, To Gillian on her 37th Birthday, Center Stage, Mr. Deeds, Palm Springs and the upcoming Humane. Gallagher’s recent television work includes: “Truth Be Told,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as Mitch, “Grace and Frankie” as Nick, “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Hamilton, “Law & Order SVU” as Chief Dodds, “Covert Affairs” as Arthur Campbell and Schmidt’s dad on “New Girl,” “Togetherness,” “Californication,” “Rescue Me” and “The OC” as Sandy Cohen. His Broadway credits include: Guys and Dolls (Drama Desk nomination), Long Day’s Journey Into Night (with Jack Lemmon, receiving a Tony Award Nomination), The Real Thing (The Clarence Derwent Award), The Corn Is Green (Theatre World Award), A Doll’s Life, Noises Off , The Country Girl, Grease (Original production) and On The Twentieth Century Gallagher was honored with a Light on the Hill Award and a Jumbo Award from Tufts University, the Steve Chase Humanitarian Award, the Inspire Award from AARP for his Alzheimer’s advocacy, a Jewish Image Award for his portrayal of Sandy Cohen and the Elsa Rose Fabares Award from The Alzheimer’s Association. He continues to support The Alzheimer’s Association, The Entertainment Community Fund and Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS.

Daryl Roth holds the singular distinction of producing seven Pulitzer Prize-winning plays: Anna in the Tropics; August: Osage County; Clybourne Park; How I Learned to Drive; Proof; Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women; and Wit. She is the proud recipient of 13 Tony Awards and London’s Olivier, her over 130 productions include: Kinky Boots; Absolute Brightness; Angels in America; Between the Lines; Blindness; Buyer & Cellar; Company; Curtains; Funny Girl; Gloria: A Life; Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who is Sylvia; Indecent; Into the Woods; It Shoulda Been You; The Kite Runner; Life of Pi; Love, Loss, and What I Wore; The Normal Heart; The Picture of Dorian Gray; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife; Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; War Horse; and The Year of Magical Thinking. A Trustee of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Lincoln Center Theater, she is honored to have been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.