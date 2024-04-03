Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 3, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, April 3

Stereophonic begins previews on Broadway

Video: Sting Show MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Is Dancing to New York City Center

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld correspondent Richard Ridge chats with the team behind the new dance theatre piece, Message in a Bottle, which brings the music of Sting to life on the stage! Check out the interview!

Meet the Cast of MARY JANE, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring Academy Award nominee & Critics Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams, begins previews on Broadway tonight, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast of Mary Jane here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of UNCLE VANYA, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Uncle Vayna is back this season courtesy of Lincoln Center Theater. This version of the play features a new translation by Heidi Schreck and is directed by Lila Neugebauer. Meet the cast of Uncle Vanya here!. (more...)

Listen: Bernadette Peters Would Rather Play Sweeney Todd Than Mrs. Lovett

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Listen to Bernadette Peters as she shares which Sondheim role she would like to play!. (more...)

Richard Kind, Jennifer Laura Thompson & More Join Kennedy Center's BYE BYE BIRDIE

by Stephi Wild

The full cast has been announced for the Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center. Find out who is joining the cast of the musical here!. (more...)

Creatives Revealed For GATSBY, With Music by Florence Welch and Directed by Rachel Chavkin

by Stephi Wild

The design and music teams have been announced for the world premiere of Gatsby, featuring music by Florence Welch and directed by Rachel Chavkin, at American Repertory Theatre. . (more...)

New Cast Members Join the North American Tour of FROZEN

by Stephi Wild

New cast members have joined the North American tour of Frozen. Learn more about the new cast members here!. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Groff Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Barbra Streisand, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Jonathan Groff stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about Merrily We Roll Along, how Barbra Streisand knows he exists, and more.. (more...)

David Hyde Pierce

David Hyde Piece has won the Isabelle Stevenson Award at the Tony Awards and the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Curtains.

He has appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly! opposite Bette Midler, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, La Bete, Accent on Youth, Curtains, Spamalot (Drama Desk nomination), The Heidi Chronicles, Beyond Therapy. Off-Broadway: The Visitor, A Life, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, The Landing, Close Up Space, Elliot Loves, The Author's Voice, The Maderati, Zero Positive, Summer, That's It Folks!, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, and Peter Brook's production of The Cherry Orchard.

His regional credits include Curtains (Center Theatre Group); Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks (Geffen Playhouse); Vanya and Sonia... (McCarter Theatre Center); Candida, Elliot Loves (Goodman Theatre); Holiday, Camille (Long Wharf Theatre); The Seagull, Cyrano, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Execution of Justice (Guthrie Theater).

As director: It Shoulda Been You (Broadway, George Street Playhouse), Ripcord (Manhattan Theatre Club), Vanya and Sonia... (Center Theatre Group), The Importance of Being Earnest (Williamstown Theatre Festival).

He has been seen on film in The Perfect Host, Wet Hot American Summer, Down with Love, Isn't She Great, Wolf, Treasure Planet, A Bug's Life, Nixon, Sleepless in Seattle, and Crossing Delancey.

His television credits include "When We Rise," "The Good Wife," "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," "The Powers That Be," and an iconic run as Niles Crane on the sitcom "Frasier which earned him wins at the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Alec Baldwin

Leona Lewis

Marlon Brando

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!