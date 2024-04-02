Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's monsoon season at the Westside Theatre! Tonight, Jinkx Monsoon makes her return to the New York City stage, this time taking on the role of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors. The two-time “RuPaul's Drag Race” winner stars alongside Corbin Bleu, returning to the role of Seymour, and James Carpinello who will play Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

BroadwayWorld previously announced that Monsoon will also return to the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton in Chicago this summer. She will play 20 performances only, Thursday, June 27 through Friday, July 12, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Jinkx made her Broadway debut in the role of “Matron ‘Mama' Morton” on Monday, January 16, 2023, making history by becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. Jinkx broke box office records and played to standing room only crowds at the Ambassador Theatre during her first run in the show as “Mama” in 2023.