Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 22, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, April 22
Review Roundup: Rock N' Roll Drama STEREOPHONIC Opens On Broadway
Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for THE NOTEBOOK, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS & More
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin & More in CABARET
Inside Rehearsal For A SONG OF SONGS and Joaquin Pedro Valdes Sings 'Dance With Me'
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look inside rehearsal for the European Premiere of A Song of Songs at the Park Theatre. Check out all new rehearsal photos, plus watch an all new video of Joaquin Pedro Valdes performing the song 'Dance With Me'!. (more...)
Photos: The Cast of SUFFS Walks the Purple Carpet on Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
All of Broadway came out to celebrate the magnificent women of Suffs last night, as the new musical officially opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the purple carpet here!. (more...)
What You Need to Know About the CABARET Prologue
by Sidney Paterra
The current revival of Cabaret just opened on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre- a space that has been transformed into the Kit Kat Club, with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces. To get the full experience, you've gotta show up for the Prologue. Let BroadwayWorld be your guide!. (more...)
Just Stop Oil Protesters Who Halted West End LES MISERABLES Found Guilty of Aggravated Trespass
by Nicole Rosky
Just last autumn, five Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after storming the stage at a performance of Les Miserables on London's West End. Now, all five have been found guilty in Westminster Magistrates' Court of aggravated trespass.. (more...)
Holliday, Lewis, Benko, Billings & More to Star in FOLLIES at Carnegie Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Follies, featuring an all-star cast of Tony Award winners and nominees, will be the tenth presentation in the Transport Group's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series—for one night only—at Carnegie Hall. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
