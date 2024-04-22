Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 22, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, April 22

Drama League Awards 2024 nominations announced

Patriots opens on Broadway

The Heart of Rock and Roll opens on Broadway

Tuesday, April 23

Outer Critics Circle Awards 2024 nominations announced

Mary Jane opens on Broadway

Wednesday, April 24

Illinoise opens on Broadway

Uncle Vanya opens on Broadway

Thursday, April 25

The Great Gatsby opens on Broadway

Mother Play opens on Broadway

Friday, April 26

The Chita Rivera Awards 2024 nominations announced

Sunday April 28

Kimberly Akimbo closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: Rock N' Roll Drama STEREOPHONIC Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

The new rock n' roll-centric play Stereophonic brings the drama of the recording studio to life at Broadway’s Golden Theatre! See what the critics had to say below as the reviews roll in!

Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for THE NOTEBOOK, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met yesterday to confirm the eligibility status of eight Broadway productions for the 2023-2024 season. Learn more about what the committee determined, and learn about the Tony Awards.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin & More in CABARET

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin and more in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway.. (more...)

Inside Rehearsal For A SONG OF SONGS and Joaquin Pedro Valdes Sings 'Dance With Me'

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look inside rehearsal for the European Premiere of A Song of Songs at the Park Theatre. Check out all new rehearsal photos, plus watch an all new video of Joaquin Pedro Valdes performing the song 'Dance With Me'!. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of SUFFS Walks the Purple Carpet on Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

All of Broadway came out to celebrate the magnificent women of Suffs last night, as the new musical officially opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the purple carpet here!. (more...)

What You Need to Know About the CABARET Prologue

by Sidney Paterra

The current revival of Cabaret just opened on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre- a space that has been transformed into the Kit Kat Club, with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces. To get the full experience, you've gotta show up for the Prologue. Let BroadwayWorld be your guide!. (more...)

Just Stop Oil Protesters Who Halted West End LES MISERABLES Found Guilty of Aggravated Trespass

by Nicole Rosky

Just last autumn, five Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after storming the stage at a performance of Les Miserables on London's West End. Now, all five have been found guilty in Westminster Magistrates' Court of aggravated trespass.. (more...)

Holliday, Lewis, Benko, Billings & More to Star in FOLLIES at Carnegie Hall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Follies, featuring an all-star cast of Tony Award winners and nominees, will be the tenth presentation in the Transport Group's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series—for one night only—at Carnegie Hall. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!