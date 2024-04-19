Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 19, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 19, 2024
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Friday, April 19
Stereophonic opens on Broadway
Saturday, April 20
Hell's Kitchen opens on Broadway
Sunday, April 21
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club opens on Broadway
Doubt closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: Shaina Taub's SUFFS Opens On Broadway!
by A.A. Cristi
The fight for women's votes has made its way to Broadway in Suffs, a new musical from Shaina Taub, now open at the Music Box Theatre! See what the critics had to say!

Video: Watch Highlights from SUFFS on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Check out a first look at the cast of Suffs in action at the Music Box Theatre, where the new musical will open tonight, April 18.. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of THE WIZ Takes Their Opening Night Bows
by Jennifer Broski
The Wiz officially opened on Broadway last night at the Marquis Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: THE WIZ Cast and Creative Team Walk the Yellow Carpet on Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
The talk of the town last night was The Wiz, which officially opened at the Marquis Theatre following months touring the country. The cast and creative team walked the red yellow carpet before the curtain went up and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities.. (more...)

Photos: Stars Walk the Yellow Carpet on Opening Night of THE WIZ on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
The Wiz officially opened at the Marquis Theatre and the best of broadway was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos of special guests, including original stars Stephanie Mills and Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Andy Cohen, Tamron Hall,  Leslie Uggams, and many more!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off on GUN & POWDER at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
What did critics think about Paper Mill Playhouse's production of the new musical Gun & Powder, with book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum?. (more...

Video: LEMPICKA Standby Mariand Torres Goes On Without Rehearsal
by Stephi Wild
During last night's performance of Lempicka, the new musical now playing on Broadway, the show's standby for the title role, Mariand Torres, took the stage without ever having rehearsed the show with the cast. Check out a video ehre!. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"This is my quest,
to follow that star.
No matter how hopeless,
no matter how far."

- Man of La Mancha


