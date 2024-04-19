Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Friday, April 19
Review Roundup: Shaina Taub's SUFFS Opens On Broadway!
Video: Watch Highlights from SUFFS on Broadway
Photos: The Cast of THE WIZ Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Photos: THE WIZ Cast and Creative Team Walk the Yellow Carpet on Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
The talk of the town last night was The Wiz, which officially opened at the Marquis Theatre following months touring the country. The cast and creative team walked the red yellow carpet before the curtain went up and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities.. (more...)
Photos: Stars Walk the Yellow Carpet on Opening Night of THE WIZ on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
The Wiz officially opened at the Marquis Theatre and the best of broadway was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos of special guests, including original stars Stephanie Mills and Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Andy Cohen, Tamron Hall, Leslie Uggams, and many more!. (more...)
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off on GUN & POWDER at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
What did critics think about Paper Mill Playhouse's production of the new musical Gun & Powder, with book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum?. (more...)
Video: LEMPICKA Standby Mariand Torres Goes On Without Rehearsal
by Stephi Wild
During last night's performance of Lempicka, the new musical now playing on Broadway, the show's standby for the title role, Mariand Torres, took the stage without ever having rehearsed the show with the cast. Check out a video ehre!. (more...)
