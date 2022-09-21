Wake Up With BWW 9/21: BEETLEJUICE Sets Closing, GUYS & DOLLS Casting, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include Beetlejuice setting its closing date for January 2023. Plus, additional casting has been announced for Guys and Dolls at the Kennedy Center, and more.

Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/18/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/18/2022.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Kevin Chamberlin, Rachel Dratch, Fred Applegate, and More Join GUYS AND DOLLS at the Kennedy Center

by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced for the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage production of Guys and Dolls.. (more...)

BEETLEJUICE to Close on Broadway January 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BEETLEJUICE will officially close on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. When BEETLEJUICE makes its final Broadway bow, it will have played 27 previews at the Winter Garden Theatre and 366 regular performances, and 313 regular performances during its resurrection at Broadways' Marquis Theater, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Company of the LES MISERABLES National Tour

by Jennifer Broski

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, is about to hit the road. The show will relaunch its tour of North America in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH and will play more than 60 week-long and multi-week engagements through the next two years and beyond.. (more...)

VIDEO: Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a DREAMGIRLS Masterclass on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

by Michael Major

On a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Sheryl Lee Ralph reminisces about landing her Tony Award-nominated role in original "Dreamgirls" production. The "original Dreamgirl" gives Jennifer a mini masterclass on the musical's choreography while donning boas,. Watch a video clip of the impromptu 'Dreamgirls' performance!. (more...)

Mike Birbiglia's THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To Open On Broadway, November 13

by A.A. Cristi

The new solo play Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool will open on Broadway this fall at the esteemed Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. . (more...)

VIDEO: HAMILTON Encourages People to Vote in 'The Election of 2022'

by Stephi Wild

The cast of Hamilton has released a new video, encouraging people to vote in the upcoming election. The song is a parody of the musical's opening number, titled 'The Election of 2022', and features lyrics by Ian Weinberger, and vocals from members of the Broadway Company.. (more...)

Photos & Video: See Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks & More at THE PIANO LESSON First Preview

by BroadwayWorld TV

The first-ever performance of the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson is now in previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Get a first look at photos and video here!. (more...)

