VIDEO: Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a DREAMGIRLS Masterclass on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Fresh off her historic Emmy Award win for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Sheryl Lee Ralph will make an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, September 20.

Sheryl reminisces about landing her Tony Award-nominated role of Deena Jones in the original 1981 Broadway production of "Dreamgirls" with Hudson, who secured an Academy Award for her performance in the 2006 film adaption.

"That was another great center stage moment," Ralph stated while looking at a photo from the Broadway production. "I remember taking that picture and we were so happy because we knew we had a hit on our hands."

The "original Dreamgirl" goes on to give Hudson a mini-masterclass on the musical's choreography while donning boas, making the talk show host's dreams come true. Watch a clip of their impromtu "Dreamgirls" performance below!

On the new episode, the "Abbott Elementary" star will also speak on her emotional experience winning an Emmy last week. Sheryl chats about her scene-stealing acceptance speech and how she had been preparing for the moment since she was five years old! The legendary actress also admits she would have stopped her glam team from bedazzling her show-stopping hair if she had been watching in a mirror.

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Watch the clip here: