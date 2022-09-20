Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a DREAMGIRLS Masterclass on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Fresh off her historic Emmy Award win for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Sheryl Lee Ralph will make an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, September 20.

Sheryl reminisces about landing her Tony Award-nominated role of Deena Jones in the original 1981 Broadway production of "Dreamgirls" with Hudson, who secured an Academy Award for her performance in the 2006 film adaption.

"That was another great center stage moment," Ralph stated while looking at a photo from the Broadway production. "I remember taking that picture and we were so happy because we knew we had a hit on our hands."

The "original Dreamgirl" goes on to give Hudson a mini-masterclass on the musical's choreography while donning boas, making the talk show host's dreams come true. Watch a clip of their impromtu "Dreamgirls" performance below!

On the new episode, the "Abbott Elementary" star will also speak on her emotional experience winning an Emmy last week. Sheryl chats about her scene-stealing acceptance speech and how she had been preparing for the moment since she was five years old! The legendary actress also admits she would have stopped her glam team from bedazzling her show-stopping hair if she had been watching in a mirror.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here. Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Watch the clip here:

VIDEO: Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a DREAMGIRLS Masterclass on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia ConcertManuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert
September 19, 2022

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, “La Bachata” at Coldplay’s SOLD OUT show.
Sabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' MovieSabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie
September 19, 2022

In 2023, Sabaton will release “The War To End All Wars” movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars.” This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. Watch the teaser trailer for the film and check out upcoming tour dates!
CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in OctoberCBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October
September 19, 2022

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.
Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX CAdult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C
September 19, 2022

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy. Watch the trailer for the new anime now!
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'
September 19, 2022

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat’s Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback’s Studio, 7 Hills Studio.