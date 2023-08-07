Wake Up With BWW 8/7: Press Secretary Visits FUNNY GIRL, PARADE Closes, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Now that the 2023 Tony Awards have come and gone, the attention of Broadway fans everywhere has shifted to the new season! While plenty of 2023/24 season announcements have yet to be made, many productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Below, learn more about the shows that are coming to Broadway this summer and fall!

Last night, August 6, 2023, the two-time Tony-winning revival of Parade closed at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, following 21 previews and 166 regular performances. Parade starred Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond.

Plus, over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was in New York and attended FUNNY GIRL starring Lea Michele. She stayed after the show, met the cast and took some photos with the company. Check out photos from the visit below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023

Now that the 2023 Tony Awards have come and gone, the attention of Broadway fans everywhere has shifted to the new season! While plenty of 2023/24 season announcement have yet to be made, many productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in Summer and Fall 2023!

PARADE Plays Final Performance on Broadway

The two-time Tony-winning revival of Parade closed at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, following 21 previews and 166 regular performances.

Which Broadway Theatres Have Undergone the Most Dramatic Transformations?

This time, the reader question was: Which Broadway theatres have undergone the most dramatic transformations?

Photos: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Attends FUNNY GIRL

Over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was in New York and attended FUNNY GIRL starring Lea Michele. She stayed after the show, met the cast and took some photos with the company. Check out the photos here!

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok

Varonica, or The VV Show, from The Mitchell Family Empire, is going viral from a TikTok lipsyncing the iconic 'It's All Over' from the Dreamgirls movie, performed by Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Foxx.

Artistic Director Blaire Baron to Step Down from Shakespeare Youth Festival

After seventeen years with Shakespeare Youth Festival, Blaire Baron is leaving Los Angeles as well as her position as Artistic Director of the youth arts non-profit that she founded. She will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and as a global ambassador from her new location in Staunton, Virginia (home of American Shakespeare Center).

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Drag Me To Broadway with Alexis Michelle

I am joined by world renowned Drag Superstar and musical theater extraordinaire, Alexis Michelle! Alexis, aka Alex Michaels, has been seen across the country on National Tours, off-Broadway, and most notably has competed on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Karen Olivo, who turns 47 today!

Karen Olivo was most recently on Broadway in MOULIN ROUGE! They also recently returned to the stage as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of HAMILTON. Olivo won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in WEST SIDE STORY, having created the role of Vanessa both on and Off-Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS in 2008. She also appeared on Broadway in RENT and BROOKLYN. She performed Off-Broadway in Lynn Nottage's play BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, had a recurring role in the hit television series THE GOOD WIFE, and was a series regular on HARRY'S LAW.

