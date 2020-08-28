Wake Up With BWW 8/28: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in New Rom-Com THE MAKING OF, and More!

Plus, Happy Birthday Doug (produced by Michael Urie, starring Drew Droege) is coming to BroadwayHD, and more!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton will lead a new romantic comedy, The Making Of.

A new study was conducted regarding the transmission of COVID-19 while singing, which has caused official Government guidance to be adjusted. The study revealed that singing poses no more of a risk of spreading the virus than talking. The government now allows performers to be one metre apart while facing one another, rather than the previous guideline of three metres.

1) Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in New Romantic Comedy THE MAKING OF, Alongside Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton

2) UK Government Reduces Distancing Requirement For Performers After New Study

3) Amber Riley to Perform Tribute to Naya Rivera on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Actress and singer Amber Riley announced on Instagram today that she will be performing a tribute to 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera on tonight's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Sierra Boggess! Tune in here!

- Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up returns today at 4pm! Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's La Traviata, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: BroadwayWorld Gets the Vegas Treatment with Launch of Special Channels for The Space

The Space is coming to your living room! The popular Las Vegas performing arts venue has partnered up with BroadwayWorld to bring entertainment directly to guests, pay-per-view style. The new partnership is set to bring Broadway and Live Music Lovers the very best talent without leaving the safety of home, while providing these artists with the opportunity to earn income while reaching out to their fans during these challenging times.

What we're geeking out over: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG, Produced by Michael Urie and Starring Drew Droege, Will Be Available on BroadwayHD

The critically acclaimed production, directed by Tom Detrinis, and written and performed by Drew Droege (the Internet's "Chloë," "Drunk History," "Bob's Burgers," RuPaul's "AJ and the Queen" on Netflix) will debut on the streaming service on September 24th.

The play, that was also produced in association with Zach Laks, and directed for film and edited by Jim Hansen, was filmed during quarantine in an effort to continue bringing theater to audiences during this unprecedented time.

