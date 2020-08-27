Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in New Romantic Comedy THE MAKING OF, Alongside Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton 

Production on the film is planned for the spring.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton will lead a new romantic comedy The Making Of, Variety reports.

Production on the film is planned for the spring. The film is produced and written by Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz.

The Making Of tells the story of a pair of married filmmakers (Gere and Keaton) who cast actors (Lively and Miranda) to play the younger versions of themselves.

Read more on Variety.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You