Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Impact
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

UK Government Reduces Distancing Requirement For Performers After New Study

Article Pixel

The study says that singing poses no more of a risk than speaking.

Aug. 27, 2020  
UK Government Reduces Distancing Requirement For Performers After New Study

A new study was conducted regarding the transmission of COVID-19 while singing, which has caused official Government guidance to be adjusted, London Theatre Direct reports.

New testing and studies conducted by two DCMS-backed universities found that talking and singing have the same impact on the spread of COVID-19. However, shouting and belting were found to be 30 times more effective in spreading the virus.

This new study has caused the government to change its guidelines on distancing among stage performers. Previously, performers were required to remain three metres apart when facing one another, but now they are allowed to be as close as one metre apart.

In addition, belting should be avoided, and instead additional amplification of voices should be used if needed.

Read the original story on London Theatre Direct.


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You