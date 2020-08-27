BroadwayWorld Gets the Vegas Treatment with Launch of Special Channels for The Space

Check out the lineup of exclusive events coming to BroadwayWorld Events!

The Space is coming to your living room! The popular Las Vegas performing arts venue has partnered up with BroadwayWorld to bring entertainment directly to guests, pay-per-view style. The new partnership is set to bring Broadway and Live Music Lovers the very best talent without leaving the safety of home, while providing these artists with the opportunity to earn income while reaching out to their fans during these challenging times.

The Space will now have a dedicated home on the popular hub for Broadway news and unique streaming events, BroadwayWorld, giving the local venue the national spotlight. Artists confirmed to appear in the coming weeks include: The Righteous Brothers, Constantine Maroulis, Clint Holmes, Ali Spagnola, Carrie St. Louis, John Lloyd Young, Pavlo, Christian Hoff, Travis Cloer, The Las Vegas Philharmonic, The Bronx Wanderers, Michael Cavanaugh, Ruby Lewis, Lisa Marie Smith, Anne Martinez, Tenors of Rock, and others to be announced. Mondays Dark will broadcast as scheduled with the next virtual showcase on Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. PT. Pay-per-view tickets for September events will go on sale Friday, Aug. 28.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring The Space into homes around the world and give the great talent in the Las Vegas performing arts scene and beyond a national stage," says Mark Shunock, founder of The Space and creator of Mondays Dark. "I'm extremely proud to be able to help our industry earn again. It's been months of no income for so many. Our team at The Space is ready to help get as many as we can back to work."

"Bringing live entertainment back and helping both venues and entertainers re-open their doors was a key motivator towards the launch of the BroadwayWorld Events streaming platform" said Robert Diamond, CEO of BroadwayWorld. "I can't think of a better way to expand the events we're streaming than in one of my favorite cities for top-notch live entertainment and with a hot, tech-savvy venue that's got the same mission."

Upcoming Virtual Shows at The Space

The Righteous Brothers - Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30

The Bronx Wonderers - Friday, Sept. 11

Mondays Dark with Mark Shunock - Monday, Sept. 14

Travis Cloer and Christian Hoff - Friday, Sept. 18

Anne Martinez and Lisa Marie Smith - Saturday, Sept. 19

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Thursday, Sept. 24

Michael Cavanaugh - Friday, Sept. 25

The Burn Foundation Bachelor Auction - Saturday, Sept. 26

Mondays Dark with Mark Shunock - Monday, Sept. 28

Carrie St. Louis - Friday, Oct. 2

John Lloyd Young - Saturday, Oct. 3

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Thursday, Oct. 8

Mondays Dark with Mark Shunock - Monday, Oct. 12

Pavlo - Thursday, Oct. 15

Ali Spagnola - Friday, Oct. 16

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Thursday, Oct. 22

Ruby Lewis - Friday, Oct. 23

Mondays Dark with Mark Shunock - Monday, Oct. 26

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Thursday, Nov. 5

Clint Holmes - Friday, Nov. 6

Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Thursday, Nov. 19

Mondays Dark 7th Anniversary - Monday, Dec. 7

The Space is Vegas' Community Driven, Charity Based Arts Complex consisting of a 3000 square foot raw performance/event space, Black Box Theatre, Rehearsal Studio, Pod Cast Studio, and a Piano Bar. Since opening, it has hosted Tony Winners, Grammy Winners, fashion shows to birthday parties.

As Las Vegas' premier entertainment community and the city's most anticipated fundraising event, Mondays Dark was founded in November 2013 by entertainer and philanthropist Mark Shunock. Shunock's goal was to provide the community a sizzling mix of entertainment, music and comedy while supporting local charities such as Opportunity Village, Nevada SPCA, Orion Cancer Foundation, Keep Memory Alive, AFAN Aid for Aids of Nevada, and Habitat for Humanity to name a few. Since its launch, Mondays Dark has raised more than $1 million for Las Vegas charities, one event at a time, one ticket at a time.

BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

