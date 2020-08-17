Wake Up With BWW 8/17: Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, and Jeremy Jordan Join The Seth Concert Series, and More!

Plus, check out photos from a concert of A Little Night Music held in the UK, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, and Jeremy Jordan will join The Seth Concert Series! Sierra Boggess will perform August 30th and 31st, Karen Olivo September 6th and 7th, and Jeremy Jordan September 13th and 14th. Monday performances are repeats of the Sunday performance.

An outdoor concert production of A Little Night Music was performed at Holland Park on August 15! Check out all of the photos below.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) 10 Broadway-Inspired DIYs to Get Your Creative Juices Flowing

by Stephi Wild

As the health crisis stretches on, many people are starting to get a bit stir-crazy, running out of things to do around their homes. Does this sound like you? Well, look no further than this list of crafts that any theatre fan can enjoy!. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Inside the Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Holland Park

An outdoor concert production of A Little Night Music was performed at Holland Park on August 15!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Alexander & More in 'Moments in the Woods' on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued with Moments in the Woods. Join Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Alexander, Todrick Hall, Mandy Gonzalez, Andréa Burns, Seth Rudetsky, and more to raise funds to support the Hancock - French Woods Arts Alliance.. (more...)

4) Broadway Books: 10 MORE Books on Acting to Read While Staying Inside!

by Stephi Wild

Looking for something new to read while staying inside, but still need your Broadway fix? We've rounded up 10 more of our favorite books on acting! . (more...)

5) Broadway on TV: Find Out Which of Your Favorite Broadway Stars Will Star in New Fall TV!

by Kaitlin Milligan

While Broadway is shut down, many theater fans are itching to see their favorite stars perform. Luckily, there are many new television shows premiering that feature your favorite stage performers. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Annaleigh Ashford

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Tosca, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stephanie J. Block's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Get your tickets here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series

Sierra Boggess will perform August 30th and 31st, Karen Olivo September 6th and 7th, and Jeremy Jordan September 13th and 14th. Monday performances are repeats of the Sunday performance.

Social Butterfly: Watch Lena Hall Takeover Our Instagram!

Lena Hall took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Friday, August 14. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a peek inside her day leading up to her Obsessed: Alanis Morissette concert.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles