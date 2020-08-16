Broadway on TV: Find Out Which of Your Favorite Broadway Stars Will Star in New Fall TV!

Broadway may be shutdown, but many your favorite stars can be seen on TV this fall!

While Broadway is shut down, many theater fans are itching to see their favorite stars perform. Luckily, there are many new television shows premiering that feature your favorite stage performers.

From shows starring Corey Cott to Leslie Odom, Jr. to Bette Midler and Daveed Diggs, there's a new series for every Broadway fan to watch!

See our full list of new television shows premiering this fall below!

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

Sunday, August 16 - HBO - 9 p.m.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

Courtney B. Vance won a Tony Award for his performance in Lucky Guy in 2013. Tony Goldwyn, who recently starred on Broadway in Inheritance and Network, appears in two episodes of the HBO series!

LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA: THE COURSE OF LOVE

Saturday, August 22 - FreeForm - 8 p.m. September

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast's actual homes, this four-part, limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Broadway stars (and real-life couple) Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson star in this limited series!

JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS

Thursday, September 10 - Netflix

High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Patrick Joyner) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom's old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she's inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

Cheyenne Jackson stars in this Netflix musical series!

COASTAL ELITES

Saturday, September 12 - HBO - 8-9:30 p.m.

From playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach, HBO's socially distanced comedy COASTAL ELITES tells contemporary stories of characters breaking down and breaking through as they grapple with politics, culture, and the pandemic.

Tony winner Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, and Issa Rae star in this HBO comedy!

RATCHED

Friday, September 18 - Netflix

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Broadway regular Cynthia Nixon stars in the series alongside Sarah Paulson, Sharon Stone, and more!

FILTHY RICH

Monday, September 21 - FOX - 9 p.m.

FILTHY RICH is a southern Gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide - with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive - and no one is going down without a fight.



Kim Cattrall and Corey Cott star in this new FOX series!

THE COMEY RULE

Sunday, September 27 - Showtime - 9 p.m. October

Based on Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestselling book A Higher Loyalty and more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals, THE COMEY RULE is an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. THE COMEY RULE is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

Recent star of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, Jeff Daniels stars in the limited series as as former FBI Director James Comey opposite Brendan Gleeson who plays President Donald J. Trump. The series also features Broadway stars Steven Pasquale and Brian d'Arcy James!

THE GOOD LORD BIRD

Sunday, October 4 - Showtime - 9 p.m.

THE GOOD LORD BIRD is told from the point of view of Onion, a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown's motley family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas - a time when the state was a battleground between pro- and anti-slavery forces - and eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry. Brown's raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended, but was the event that started the Civil War. THE GOOD LORD BIRD weaves a humorous, dramatic and historical tapestry of Antebellum America, spotlighting the complicated and ever-changing racial, religious and gender roles that make up the American identity.

Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs stars in the seven-part limited series as abolitionist Frederick Douglass!

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY SEASON 3

Thursday, October 15 - CBS ALL ACCESS - 3:01 a.m.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation. Broadway star Anthony Rapp stars in the CBS All Access series!

THE UNDOING

Sunday, October 25 - HBO - 9 p.m.

The limited series The Undoing follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

Broadway star Andrew Keenan-Bolger will be featured in two episodes of the limited series!

