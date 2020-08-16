10 Broadway-Inspired DIYs to Get Your Creative Juices Flowing

This list features room decor, to art, costumes, phone cases, and more!

As the health crisis stretches on, many people are starting to get a bit stir-crazy, running out of things to do around their homes. Does this sound like you? Well, look no further than this list of crafts that any theatre fan can enjoy!

Learn how to make room decor, to art, costumes, phone cases, and more! We've even included some examples as well as lists of what you'll need for each project.

Check out all of our favorite Broadway-inspired DIY's that are sure to get your creative juices flowing!

Custom Box

Create a box for all of your tickets or programs, using art from your favorite shows! Collage the box using cutouts from magazines, flyers, or just photos you can print online.

What You'll Need:

An old shoebox, or any type of box

Flyers, programs, or clippings of art from your favorite shows

Adhesive

The below example features art from Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, Six, Frozen, Cats, and My Fair Lady. See what you can find from your favorite shows to spruce up a unique box of your own!

Ornaments

Christmas is closer than you think! Make your tree stand out this year with these Broadway-themed ornaments.

What You'll Need:

Scissors

Colorful paper

String

This person made decor inspired by Finding Neverland, Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Avenue Q, The Phantom of the Opera, Aladdin, Matilda, Cats, and many other hit shows! But you can use your imagination here and come up with ideas inspired by your favorite shows!

Cosplay/Costumes

Halloween may not be happening in its traditional form this year, but you can never say no to an excuse to dress as your favorite Broadway characters!

What You'll Need:

Some old/thrifted clothes that look like your favorite characters' costumes

The video below gives you some low-cost options for thrifting unique costumes! Try out these examples, inspired by Six, Hadestown, Waitress, and more, or come up with your own ideas!

Ticket Box

This one is practical and doubles as wall decor! Keep all of your tickets from your favorite shows safe in this hanging see-through box!

What You'll Need:

A shadow box

Letter stickers

All of your tickets!

Check out the example below for a how-to!

Cross Stitch

If you're looking to take up a new hobby while spending time inside, maybe cross stitch is for you!

What You'll Need:

Fabric

Thread

Needle

Scissors

This epic Hamilton example is pretty intricate, feel free to start smaller!

Broadway Quilt

I'm sure we have some seamstresses who are looking for new ways to flex their sewing muscles! This Broadway-themed quilt just might satisfy that desire. You can use it as a blanket, or hang it up as wall decor!

What You'll Need:

Fabric in various colors

Felt

Fabric glue

Needle and thread

This example includes art from Hamilton, Mary Poppins, The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, and Rent, among others, but try this own using your favorite shows!

Phone Case

Spice up your phone with a case inspired by your favorite Broadway show!

What You'll Need:

A phone case, old or new

Acrylic paint

The below example of a Dear Evan Hansen case is just one we thought was fun, but feel free to get as creative as you would like with this one!

Tie Dye

Do you have some old theatre merch that can use a face lift? Try tie-dying! We've even included a tutorial on different ways you can create a whole new look for your favorite shirts!

What You'll Need:

Fabric dye

A squirt bottle

Gloves

Elastic bands

Your favorite Broadway shirt!

Lyric Art

We think these custom art pieces are just gorgeous, featuring lyrics from musicals from Rent to Wicked to Les Miserables. Don't just copy these though! Get creative with whatever supplies you have around the house, and make art that showcases the lyrics that mean the most to you.

What You'll Need:

A canvas

Paint

Markers

Nail Art

With many people still not feeling up to going to a nail salon, this is a great DIY option to show off your favorite shows right on your fingertips!

What You'll Need:

Nail polish in the colors of your favorite show's logo

This below example is Hamilton-inspired but the possibilities here are endless!

What are you waiting for? Get Broadway crafting!

Related Articles