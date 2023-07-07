Wake Up With BWW 7/7: THE COTTAGE Begins Previews, Lea Salonga Debuts in HERE LIES LOVE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Lea Salonga recently got an early start in Here Lies Love on Broadway! The Tony and Olivier Award winner, who was previously set to join the cast for a special guest engagement on July 11, appeared in the show on July 5. Learn more below!

Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be available to have in your home soon! The new live action film adaptation arrives at digital retailers (Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu/Fandango) on July 25 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 19. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus features including a sing-along version of the film, song breakdowns, bloopers, and exclusive featurettes.

In May, Broadway moved away from its Covid-19 vaccine mandate to a testing model. The testing model allows individual productions to test cast and crew members as often as they want. Read a statement from Actor's Equity below.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Lea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVE

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Lea Salonga got an early start in Here Lies Love on Broadway! The Tony and Olivier Award winner, who was previously set to join the cast for a special guest engagement on July 11, appeared in the show on July 5. . (more...)

THE LITTLE MERMAID Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Dates

by Michael Major

Find out when you can watch Disney’s The Little Mermaid on digital retailers (Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu/Fandango), plus on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus features including a sing-along version of the film, song breakdowns, bloopers, and exclusive featurettes.. (more...)

Photos & Video: First Look at Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & More in CHESS at The Muny

by BroadwayWorld TV

Get a first look at photos and video of Chess at The Muny! . (more...)

Video: Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Trailer Starring Uma Thurman, Sharon D Clark & More

by Michael Major

Based on Casey McQuiston’s novel, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film co-writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance). The film stars Sharon D Clarke, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr., Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Broadway Sets Flexible Covid Guidelines & Drops Vaccine Mandate

by Team BWW

Read what Actors Equity is saying about Broadway's Covid-19 policies.. (more...)

TfL Bans Poster For TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING in London Over 'Unhealthy' Wedding Cake

by Aliya Al-Hassan

An advertisement for a West End play has been banned from the London Underground because it featured an “unhealthy” cake.. (more...)

Casts of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

by Nicole Rosky

Broadway in Bryant Park performances will include: Taiwan Tourism Bureau (pre-show), The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, and Wicked.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- The Cottage begins previews tonight. Meet the cast here!

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Paulo Szot, who turns 54 today!

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Paulo Szot was born in São Paulo and raised in Ribeirão Pires, Brazil. He began his musical training at the age of five, first studying piano and later adding violin and dance. Szot studied at the Jagiellonian University in Poland, the country from which his parents had emigrated following World War II. He began singing professionally in 1989 with the Polish National Song and Dance Company Slask, and in 1997 he made his operatic debut as Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia in a production of the Theatro Municipal de São Paulo, directed by Enzo Dara and conducted by Luiz Fernando Malheiro.



He has gone on to appear with most major opera companies throughout the world in Europe, the United States, Australia and Brazil.

On Broadway, he appeared in & Juliet, South Pacific, and Chicago.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!