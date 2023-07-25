Wake Up With BWW 7/25: Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada in GATSBY, THE COTTAGE Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

We'd like to wish a happy first preview to The Shark is Broken, which officially begins performances on Broadway tonight!

The Cottage opened last night, July 24, at the Hates Theatre. Below, check out what the critics are saying in our review roundup!

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby. The production will star Jeremy Jordan in the title role, alongside Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan. Performances will run October 12-November 12, 2023.

Plus, Center Theatre Group has announced upcoming 2023 – 2024 programming at the Ahmanson Theatre, plus a show for all ages at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. The lineup will include A Strange Loop, Hadestown, Funny Girl, and more. Learn more about the full lineup below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

The Cottage Opens

Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast!

by Review Roundups

Broadway's new comedy, The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander, opens tonight at the Hayes Theatre! Read the reviews!. (more...)

More Top Stories

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT GATSBY

by Alan Henry

Paper Mill Playhouse, the recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced initial casting for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. . (more...)

Jonathan Groff, Ben Platt & More Almost Starred in BARBIE

by Michael Major

Discover the Broadway stars who were almost cast in the upcoming Barbie movie, including Ben Platt, Jonathan Groff, and more. Find out why they missed out on the chance to join the star-studded cast and learn about the musical numbers featured in the film.. (more...)

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!

by Blair Ingenthron

Producers The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, and Lively McCabe Entertainment have announced that a North American tour of CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the board game and adapted from the cult favorite film, will launch in Minneapolis, MN, playing the Orpheum Theatre from February 27 to March 3, 2024.. (more...)

A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24

by Alan Henry

Center Theatre Group has announced upcoming 2023 – 2024 programming at the Ahmanson Theatre, plus a show for all ages at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.. (more...)

Photos: Inside the Opening Night Celebration For HERE LIES LOVE

by Bruce Glikas

Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opened on Broadway Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre. Check out photos from the show's opening night celebrations here!. (more...)

Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny

by Stephi Wild

The Muny is presenting Little Shop of Horrors, July 25 - 31. Get a look inside rehearsals in this all new video!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- The Shark is Broken begins previews on Broadway tonight! Meet the cast here.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!