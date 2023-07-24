Jonathan Groff, Ben Platt & More Almost Starred in BARBIE

While Barbie broke box office records over the weekend, it has been revealed that a few Broadway favorites almost felt the "Ken-ergy" in the hit film.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Barbie casting directors Lucy Bevan and Allison Jones dished on the Kens that almost were, including Tony winner Ben Platt and Wicked movie star Bowen Yang.

Platt, Yang, and Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy were reportedly "really bummed" to miss out on the film due to its COVID restraints while shooting in London.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Groff was originally cast as Allan but had to let go of the part. It was eventually played by Michael Cera.

While these musical theatre favorites didn't make it to Barbieland, the film does feature movie musical stars like Ryan Gosling as Ken and tick, tick...BOOM! star Alexandra Shipp as a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Barbie.

Rhea Perlman, who can currently be seen Off-Broadway in Let's Call Her Patty, is also featured in the movie.

While not an official musical, Barbie does feature a few musical numbers, including a fully-choreographed routine to Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night Away" and Gosling's viral "I'm Just Ken" performance (watch here).

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), Barbie also stars Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”).

Barbie also stars America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”).

The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”), and more.

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel.

Watch the trailer for Barbie here: