Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT GATSBY

Paper Mill Playhouse, the recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced initial casting for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.



Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Waitress, American Son) will star as enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby, and two-time Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) will star as socialite Daisy Buchanan. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks.



The highly anticipated production will play October 12-November 12, 2023 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Opening night is Sunday, October 22. Tickets may be purchased now as part of a Paper Mill Playhouse subscription package and single tickets will go on sale on August 14, 2023.



“The jazz era setting of The Great Gatsby presents such a natural opportunity for music,” Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director. “But this team has also found ways to musicalize the characters’ deep, rich hopes and dreams with such surprising and dramatic subtlety. We cannot wait to welcome Paper Mill audiences to this thrilling world premiere of The Great Gatsby.”



“We’re so pleased to welcome back Jeremy Jordan, who made such a big impression on our stage in Newsies, as well as the incredibly talented Eva Noblezada, performing at Paper Mill for the first time,” commented Michael Stotts, Executive Director. “We could not hope for a more dazzling pair as Gatsby and Daisy.”



Fitzgerald’s novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions, and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them.



The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland. Daniel Edmonds (Shucked, Paradise Square) is Music Director.



The Great Gatsby is produced by special arrangement with Chunsoo Shin, award-winning Korean theater producer and OD Company president.