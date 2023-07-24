Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT GATSBY

Performances begin October 12th.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 2 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT GATSBY

Paper Mill Playhouse, the recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced initial casting for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
 
Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Waitress, American Son) will star as enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby, and two-time Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) will star as socialite Daisy Buchanan. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks.
 
The highly anticipated production will play October 12-November 12, 2023 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Opening night is Sunday, October 22. Tickets may be purchased now as part of a Paper Mill Playhouse subscription package and single tickets will go on sale on August 14, 2023.
 
“The jazz era setting of The Great Gatsby presents such a natural opportunity for music,” Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director. “But this team has also found ways to musicalize the characters’ deep, rich hopes and dreams with such surprising and dramatic subtlety. We cannot wait to welcome Paper Mill audiences to this thrilling world premiere of The Great Gatsby.”
 
“We’re so pleased to welcome back Jeremy Jordan, who made such a big impression on our stage in Newsies, as well as the incredibly talented Eva Noblezada, performing at Paper Mill for the first time,” commented Michael Stotts, Executive Director. “We could not hope for a more dazzling pair as Gatsby and Daisy.”
 
Fitzgerald’s novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions, and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them.
 
The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland. Daniel Edmonds (Shucked, Paradise Square) is Music Director.
 
The Great Gatsby is produced by special arrangement with Chunsoo Shin, award-winning Korean theater producer and OD Company president.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE

The new musical Here Lies Love officially opened on Broadway last week at the Broadway Theatre and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand to chat with all the celebrity guests on the big night. Check out what they had to say in this video.

2
Broadway Buying Guide: July 24, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: July 24, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, July 24, 2023.

3
Jonathan Groff, Ben Platt & More Almost Starred in BARBIE Photo
Jonathan Groff, Ben Platt & More Almost Starred in BARBIE

Discover the Broadway stars who were almost cast in the upcoming Barbie movie, including Ben Platt, Jonathan Groff, and more. Find out why they missed out on the chance to join the star-studded cast and learn about the musical numbers featured in the film.

4
Signed Copy of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sells at Auction Photo
Signed Copy of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sells at Auction

A signed copy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was sold to a collector at a recent Glasgow auction.

More Hot Stories For You

Signed Copy of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sells at AuctionSigned Copy of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sells at Auction
THE COTTAGE Opens Tonight on BroadwayTHE COTTAGE Opens Tonight on Broadway
Video: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the MunyVideo: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
Wake Up With BWW 7/24: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sets Closing Date, and MoreWake Up With BWW 7/24: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sets Closing Date, and More

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SHUCKED

Recommended For You