A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24

Additional events for the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre will be announced at a later date.

Center Theatre Grou has announced upcoming 2023 – 2024 programming at the Ahmanson Theatre, plus a show for all ages at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

“As I kick off my tenure as Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group, we have an opportunity and responsibility to deliver on our mission now — while also envisioning what our next chapter will be. CTG is presenting an incredible slate of shows this season at our Ahmanson and Kirk Douglas theatres,” said Desai. “One of the most powerful facets of live performance is the ability to inspire, to entertain, and uplift audiences through laughter and joy. This line-up does that and more — kicking off with the return of ‘Hadestown’ to the Ahmanson and the L.A. premiere of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘A Strange Loop’ as programming highlights. It’s a great season ahead, and I invite you to join us as we come together, enjoy the magic of live performance, and welcome these heartwarming shows to L.A.”

Pressman stated, “This season’s Ahmanson line-up offers something for everyone to enjoy. At the Mark Taper Forum, we will be offering special programming throughout the year ahead while we simultaneously work to bring back a full subscription season. Since our announcement about the temporary pause of productions at the Taper, it has been humbling to receive an outpouring of support from our community and we remain immensely proud of our CTG staff who have continued to work hard to bring to Los Angeles some of the best shows in the country — and this season is no exception.”

“At the Ahmanson, I’m truly excited to share that we have one of the most eclectic seasons in our history, anchored by two Tony Award-winning Best Musicals and an iconic Broadway revival,” said Baker. “‘A Strange Loop’ picked up the 2022 Tony Award to go along with its 2020 Pulitzer Prize, cementing it as the show of the moment and one of the most discussed musicals of our time. Not only is it critically acclaimed, but it is a breath of fresh air and originality, and a truly unique theatrical experience.”

“The other Tony winner also happens to be one of the most successful shows we have presented in recent memory at Center Theatre Group. ‘Hadestown’ was a smash hit when it played the Ahmanson last year, and returns with a distinctive score that will take audiences to the underworld and back again and remind us all of the transformative power of music and storytelling,” Baker continued. “I’m also personally looking forward to ‘Funny Girl,’ a beloved Broadway musical with an iconic score that features one showstopper after another.”

“We are also delighted to continue our partnership with Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Matthew Bourne, who has been sharing his memorable dance theatre productions — such as ‘Swan Lake,’ ‘Cinderella,’ and ‘The Car Man’ — with our audiences for over 25 years. He returns now with the North American premiere of his electrifying take on ‘Romeo and Juliet,’” Baker stated. “And finally, we wrap up our season with two classic movies turned stage productions — ‘Clue,’ which is inspired by the 1985 comic film, as well as the beloved Hasbro board game — and ‘A Christmas Story, The Musical,’ which is based on the perennial holiday classic film, and features a fantastic score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are the hottest composers on the planet, having won a Tony for ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ an Oscar for ‘La La Land,’ and a Golden Globe for ‘The Greatest Showman.’”

Meanwhile, at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, Pressman said, “We close out the holidays in Culver City with another special family attraction — TheaterWorksUSA’s production of ‘Dog Man: The Musical,’ which is based on the insanely popular book series by Dav Pilkey and consistently sold out shows during its run in New York. Between ‘Dog Man: The Musical;’ ‘A Christmas Story, The Musical;’ and ‘Clue;’ I can’t wait to bring my family to the theatre this year.”

“During our 2023 – 2024 Season, audiences are going to have the opportunity to enjoy four classic works and three adventurous new musicals — and all of this is just the beginning,” continued Desai. “Stay tuned for more information to be rolled out this fall on our exceptional Education and Community Partnerships programs and a series of special event programs that celebrate CTG’s legacy and our community. The announcement of my first official season will be forthcoming this spring. Until then, join us at the theatre! We look forward to seeing you.”

Tickets to Center Theatre Group’s 2023 – 2024 Season will be available for subscription purchase beginning August 9. Additional community programming and special events at both the Kirk Douglas Theatre and Mark Taper Forum will be announced at a later date. To make a donation and learn about ways you can support live theatre in Los Angeles, please visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Give.

Center Theater Group 2023/2024 Season

Hadestown

Music, Lyrics and Book by Anaïs Mitchell
Developed with and Directed by Rachel Chavkin
October 3 – 15, 2023
Opens October 4

A Christmas Story, The Musical

Book by Joseph Robinette
Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Original Direction on Broadway by John Rando
Choreography by Warren Carlyle
Directed by Matt Lenz
Executive Producer Dan Sher
December 5 – 31, 2023
Opens December 8

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet

Music by Terry Davies based on the original score by Sergei Prokofiev
Directed and Choreographed by Matthew Bourne
In collaboration with the New Adventures artistic team
North American Premiere
January 28 – February 25, 2024
Opens January 31

Funny Girl

Book by Isobel Lennart from an original story by Miss Lennart
Revised by Harvey Fierstein
Music by Jule Styne
Lyrics by Bob Merrill
Choreographed by Ellenore Scott
Directed by Michael Mayer
April 2 – April 28, 2024
Opens April 3

Clue

Written by Sandy Rustin 
Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price
Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn 
Original Music by Michael Holland
Based on the 1985 Paramount movie and the classic Hasbro board game
July 30 – August 25, 2024
Opens July 31

Dog Man: The Musical

Adapted from the “Dog Man” series of books by Dav Pilkey
Book and Lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila
Music by Brad Alexander
Directed and Choreographed by Jen Wineman
November 21, 2023 – January 7, 2024
Opens December 3

Photo: Jaquel Spivey (Usher) in 'A Strange Loop' by Marc J. Franklin




