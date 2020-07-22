Wake Up With BWW 7/22: 2013 RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Cast Will Reunite, and More!

Plus, news on Alan Menken's new musical film, casting for a Netflix musical series, and more!

Tune in this Thursday, July 23 at 12pm ET for a very special RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CINDERELLA cast reunion featuring members of the 2013 Broadway production: Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, Ann Harada and Greg Hildreth!

Alan Menken's newest animated musical film, Spellbound, is set for a Fall 2022 release!

Netflix has announced the official cast and premiere date for the new musical series Julie and the Phantoms from Director Kenny Ortega, which will feature Cheyenne Jackson and more!

1) Alan Menken's New Animated Musical SPELLBOUND to be Released Fall 2022

Alan Menken's newest animated musical film, Spellbound, is set for a Fall 2022 release! . (more...)

2) Cheyenne Jackson & More Will Star in Kenny Ortega's New Netflix Musical Series, JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS

Netflix has announced the official cast and premiere date for the new musical series Julie and the Phantoms from Director Kenny Ortega!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA 2013 Broadway Cast Will Reunite July 23

Tune in this Thursday, July 23 at 12pm ET for a very special RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CINDERELLA cast reunion featuring members of the 2013 Broadway production: Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, Ann Harada and Greg Hildreth!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Cristin Milioti Tried to Argue Her Way Into HAMILTON

Cristin Milioti was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to talk about her new film, Palm Springs!. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Auditioning for Colleges? Let Cleveland Musical Theatre Help

Auditioning for college musical theatre programs this season and don't know where to start? Let Cleveland Musical Theatre be your guide for CMT Unifieds, taking place October 9-11, 2020!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at noon he chats with special guests from The Actors Fund, Joe Benincasa and Brian Stokes Mitchell! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Macbeth, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Gavin Lee hosts a Broadway Dance Party for Broadway Babysitters! Check it out here!

- Join Berinstein, producer Jerry Goehring, and music and lyrics creator Joe Iconis as they take you on an exclusive adventure inside the creation and success of the beloved BE MORE CHILL. They will be joined by producers Michael Hurst, John Diaz, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, Broadway cast members George Salazar, Will Roland, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, and more! Tune in here!

News: Second Stage Will Bring Lynn Nottage Play to Broadway in 2021, Plus Rajiv Joseph's LETTERS OF SURESH Off-Broadway

Second Stage Theater has confirmed two plays for its Broadway home, The Hayes Theater, as well as one play for its off-Broadway home, The Tony Kiser Theater, for its upcoming 42nd Season in 2021. An additional off-Broadway production will be announced in the coming months.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Megan Hilty Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series titled The Seth Concert Series.

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Megan Hilty will headline a live concert event on Sunday, July 26th at 8PM ET with a one time replay on July 27th at 3 PM ET.

What we're watching: Mykal Kilgore, Gizel Jimenez, and Kathryn Allison Perform 'Token Goat Song' by Rona Siddiqui as Part of WICKED's Flying Free Series

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Wicked has announced Rona Siddiqui as its next Flying Free songwriter.

As part of the Flying Free: Wicked Inspired Songs series (presented with ASCAP), watch an all new video of "Token Goat Song", written by Rona Siddiqui, filmed last year and performed by Broadway's Mykal Kilgore with WICKED alums Gizel Jiménez and Kathryn Allison.

Social Butterfly: Show Us Your Creativity with BroadwayWorld Remix!

Introducing BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Beetlejuice!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon. We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Diana Rigg, who turns 82 today!

Rigg made her LCT debut in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Broadway: Medea (Tony Award), The Misanthrope (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Abelard and Heloise (Tony nom.). Off-Broadway: Britannicus and Phaedra (BAM).

Previous national tour is include Colette, King Lear. London theater credits include West End: Pygmalion (Mrs. Higgins, 2011/Eliza Doolittle, 1974), Honour, Suddenly, Last Summer, Follies, Heartbreak House, Night and Day, Macbeth, Abelard and Heloise; National Theatre: Macbeth, Phaedra, Humble Boy, Mother Courage and her Children, The Misanthrope, Jumpers; Almeida Theatre: Britannicus, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (also West End), Medea (also West End), Phaedra; and RSC: Twelfth Night, King Lear.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

