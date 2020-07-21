VIDEO: Cristin Milioti Tried to Argue Her Way Into HAMILTON

Cristin Milioti was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to talk about her new film, Palm Springs!

During the interview, Milioti reveals that she tried to work her way into Hamilton saying, "I heard that Jonathan Groff was leaving the show, and I wrote multiple emails. I was like, 'What if I play that King? And what if it's like the sickly prince from The Holy Grail? And I would wear all of Groff's costumes so that they were big and I would have like maybe one long tooth, and like be really sickly and inbred, but also psychotic.' And it was met with resounding no's."

Watch the interview below!

On Friday, July 10, Hulu debuted its new film, Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, and Tyler Hoechlin.

In Palm Springs, when carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

