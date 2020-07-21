Alan Menken's New Animated Musical SPELLBOUND to be Released Fall 2022

Alan Menken's newest animated musical film, Spellbound, is set for a Fall 2022 release! Paramount Pictures is partnering with Skydance to co-finance and release the film, which features original songs and music from the legendary Disney composer, according to The Wrap.

Spellbound will receive a global theatrical release on Nov. 11, 2022. The film directed by "Shrek's" Vicky Jenson and written by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin ("Mulan") and Linda Woolverton ("Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King"),

Spellbound is set in a world of magic, where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two. Menken is writing original music and Glenn Slater ("Tangled") is writing the lyrics.

Alan Menken is a Disney legend who has won more Academy Awards than any other living individual, including eight Oscars with 4 for Best Score and 4 for Best Song; 11 GRAMMY AWARDS (including Song of the Year for "A Whole New World"); and 7 Golden Globes. He is best known for his work on Disney films including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Pocahontas, Enchanted, and Tangled, as well as the onstage musicals Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol and Sister Act. He is currently working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the new live action version of The Little Mermaid.

