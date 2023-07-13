Wake Up With BWW 7/13: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, Emmy Nominations, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

The Emmy Award nominations have been revealed! Among the Broadway names recognized are Annaleigh Ashford (for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her performance in Welcome To Chippendales), as well as the series Schmigadoon and more. Check out the full list of nominees below!

Full casting has been announced for A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong, starring James Monroe Iglehart as Armstrong himself. It was also revealed that Vanessa Williams has joined the producing team for the musical. Learn more about the show and who's starring below!

Plus, all new production photos have been released for Here Lies Love! Below, check out all of the photos of the cast in action.



Today's Top Stories

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominees

by Michael Major

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will reveal the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Eligible nominees include Schmigadoon!, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Crown, The White Lotus, and more. (more...)

Full Cast Revealed For A WONDERFUL WORLD Musical; Vanessa Williams Joins Producing Team

by Stephi Wild

Full casting has been announced for A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong, which was previously announced to star James Monroe Iglehart. The production also welcomes multiple Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams to the lead producing team. Find out more about the show, and the cast, here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos have been released for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Check out the all new photos here!. (more...)

Photos: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Cast Meet the Press

by Bruce Glikas

The Shark is Broken officially begins previews on July 25, at the John Golden Theatre. The play officially opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. The cast met the press yesterday and you can check out the photos here!. (more...)

Quentin Earl Darrington, Amber Iman & More to Star in HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T.

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get all the details about the world premiere of HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T., featuring Quentin Earl Darrington and an incredible cast. Experience the magic of Soul Train as this musical takes you on a journey through its legendary music and cultural impact.. (more...)

Photos: Patti LuPone, Bryan Cranston & More Visit GREY HOUSE on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a look at the star-studded cast of GREY HOUSE as they welcome Patti LuPone, Bryan Cranston and more. . (more...)

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys

by BroadwayWorld TV

In this video, Olivia Hardy and the company of Kimberly Akimbo celebrate an epic night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards.. (more...)

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book

by HaleyJane Rose

We're giving away five signed copies of Creating Back to the Future The Musical, the official behind-the-scenes look at the musical, now on Broadway!. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Deborah Cox, who turns 49 today!

Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/pop recording artist and film/TV actress Deborah Cox made her Broadway debut in the lead role in Elton John and Tim Rice's musical, Aida. She most recently starred on Broadway in 2013 as Lucy in Jekyll & Hyde, and starred as legendary Josephine Baker in Josephine at Asolo Repertory Theatre in the spring of 2016. Cox began her recording career as a background singer with Celine Dion, before securing her first recording contract with Clive Davis at Arista Records. She has recorded six award-winning and critically-acclaimed albums, and has written and recorded on numerous celebrated soundtracks. Her platinum selling debut album Deborah Cox earned her an American Music Award nomination. She won her first of 3 Juno Awards including a Female Vocalist of the Year nomination. From her second CD One Wish, came the double platinum "Nobody's Supposed To Be Here" which held the record for being the longest running #1 R&B Single for 14 consecutive weeks and earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination, a Soul Train Award, A Lady Of Soul Award, Best Female vocalist Juno nomination and a Billboard Music Award Nomination for R&B Single Of The Year. The Canadian born star has an impressive list of #1 Billboard hit records, including twelve #1 songs on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play chart. In 2000, Cox collaborated with Whitney Houston to record the duet "Same Script Different Cast" for Houston's Greatest Hits CD. Cox has been recognized for her longstanding commitment to various social issues in the LGBTQ community. In January 2015, she received the Out Music Pillar Award. In 2014, she received the California State Senate Award and in 2007, she received The Civil Rights Award from the New York Senate for her efforts in the fight for Human Rights and Equality. She was recently honored by The Harvey Milk Foundation at the 2015 Diversity Honors for all of her efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the LGBTQ community. On June 12, 2016, she was given the Liberty Bell and Proclamation in Philadelphia by Mayor James Kenney to proclaim June 12 as LGBTQ Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival Day.

