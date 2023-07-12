Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book

Creating Back to the Future The Musical offers fans of the film franchise and lovers of musical theater a look at the birth of a new theatrical classic.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

We're giving away five signed copies of Creating Back to the Future The Musical, the official behind-the-scenes look at the musical, now on Broadway!

Enter your name and address below for a chance to get yours.

Back to the Future: The MusicalWelcome to Hill Valley! Creating Back to the Future The Musical offers fans of the film franchise and lovers of musical theater an engrossing, comprehensive, and entertaining look at the birth of a new theatrical classic as the timeless 1985 film was adapted for the stage. With unprecedented access to cast and crew, author Michael Klastorin shares exclusive, in-depth interviews and previously unpublished photography. His account details the yearslong process, and the creative ingenuity and technical innovation, that went into the show’s Manchester tryout and West End premiere. This essential companion to the musical will bring back fond memories for those who’ve seen it, and prepare those who haven’t for the greatest musical of all time!

Back to the Future: The Musical

About the author
Michael Klastorin is a production publicist who has worked on more than fifty films—and is considered the Official Historian of Back to the Future. He spent every shooting day on the sets of Back to the Future Part II and III. He is the author of Back to the Future: The Ultimate Visual History and Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Ultimate Visual History. Klastorin lives in Los Angeles.

  • Publication date: July 3, 2023
  • 240 pages
  • 250 color illustrations
  • Foreword by Roger Bart
  • Introduction by Bob Gale
  • Afterword by Robert Zemeckis

Back to the Future: The MusicalBack to the Future: The Musical






