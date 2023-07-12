Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book

We're giving away five signed copies of Creating Back to the Future The Musical, the official behind-the-scenes look at the musical, now on Broadway!

Welcome to Hill Valley! Creating Back to the Future The Musical offers fans of the film franchise and lovers of musical theater an engrossing, comprehensive, and entertaining look at the birth of a new theatrical classic as the timeless 1985 film was adapted for the stage. With unprecedented access to cast and crew, author Michael Klastorin shares exclusive, in-depth interviews and previously unpublished photography. His account details the yearslong process, and the creative ingenuity and technical innovation, that went into the show’s Manchester tryout and West End premiere. This essential companion to the musical will bring back fond memories for those who’ve seen it, and prepare those who haven’t for the greatest musical of all time!

About the author

Michael Klastorin is a production publicist who has worked on more than fifty films—and is considered the Official Historian of Back to the Future. He spent every shooting day on the sets of Back to the Future Part II and III. He is the author of Back to the Future: The Ultimate Visual History and Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Ultimate Visual History. Klastorin lives in Los Angeles.

Publication date: July 3, 2023

240 pages

250 color illustrations

Foreword by Roger Bart

Introduction by Bob Gale

Afterword by Robert Zemeckis



