Photos: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Cast Meet the Press

The Shark is Broken officially begins previews on July 25, at the John Golden Theatre. The play officially opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. The cast met the press yesterday and you can check out the photos below!

Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg's blockbuster, JAWS.

The Shark is Broken stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who will make his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS. Rounding out the company are Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas