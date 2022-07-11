Wake Up With BWW 7/11: Beanie Feldstein to Depart FUNNY GIRL Early, INTO THE WOODS Opens, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include Into The Woods, which opened last night, July 10, on Broadway! Check out photos below and read all of the reviews!

Plus, Beanie Feldstein is set to depart Funny Girl earlier than previously announced. She will play her final performance on July 31. A replacement is expected to be announced today.

Photos: First Look at Patina Miller, Sara Bareilles & More in INTO THE WOODS on Broadway

The star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, has officially opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the cast in action!. (more...)

Review Roundup: INTO THE WOODS Opens on Broadway- What Did the Critics Think?

The star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, has officially opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. Let's see what the critics had to say about the new revival.. (more...)

Beanie Feldstein Will Depart Funny Girl July 31st

Beanie Feldstein announced this evening that she will be departing Funny Girl on Broadway July 31st, 2022. Feldstein was previously scheduled to depart the production with co-star Jane Lynch on September 25th.. (more...)

3 Broadway Shows Take Final Bow

On July 10, Broadway says goodbye to three Tony-nominated productions. Plaza Suite will conclude its run at the Hudson Theatre following 35 previews and 110 regular performances; American Buffalo wraps up at the Circle in the Square Theatre following 27 previews and 101 regular performances; and Macbeth finishes it's run at the Longacre Theatre after 19 previews and 80 regular performances.. (more...)

VIDEO: Rupert Holmes Opens Up About the Nutty Journey of THE NUTTY PROFESSOR

Things are about to get nutty in Maine! Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting the musical adaptation of the beloved film comedy The Nutty Professor. Watch as Holmes checks in with. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside Broadway Barks with Bernadette Peters & More!

Over the past 23 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks, which returned to Shubert Alley for the 24th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event, the first in-person event since 2018. Check out photos from Inside Broadway Barks 2022!. (more...)

Watch The Latest Episode of Working in The Theatre For An In Depth Look At The World of COMPANY

Director Marianne Elliott and the cast, interviewed by the American Theatre Wing's President and CEO Heather Hitchens, share the journey of Company on Broadway.. (more...)

The Duplex's Cabaret Theater Suffers Mild Damage Following Fire

The Duplex, New York City's world famous cabaret and piano bar, recently reopened its cafe and piano bar following a building fire and power outage last weekend. BroadwayWorld has just learned that the venue's cabaret theater 'suffered a little damage,' but the owner hopes for the space to reopen by the end of the month.. (more...)

Mister Miss America opens off-Broadway tonight!

