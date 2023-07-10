Wake Up With BWW 7/10: What's Coming to Broadway in Summer and Fall 2023, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023

by Team BWW

Now that the 2023 Tony Awards have come and gone, the attention of Broadway fans everywhere has shifted to the new season! While plenty of 2023/24 season announcement have yet to be made, many productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in Summer and Fall 2023!. (more...)

Jeffrey Carlson, Star of TABOO and THE GOAT, Has Passed Away at 48

by Blair Ingenthron

According to various reports, Jeffrey Carlson, best known for originating the role of Marilyn in TABOO and Billy in Edward Albee's THE GOAT on Broadway, has passed away. He was 48.. (more...)

Don't Bet Against Clyde Alves- How NEW YORK, NEW YORK Brought A Dance Dynamo Back To Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Read our interview with New York, New York star Clyde Alves and find out what it takes to bring the show's love letter to New York City to life eight times a week.. (more...)

Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron in the original Mean Girls film, surprise cast members from a local high school production of the musical!. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The Woods

by Jayke Workman

On this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, teacher, and playwright, Jason Forbach! Jason is currently on tour with the revival of Into The Woods after covering multiple roles in the show during its Broadway run. Jason has been in such iconic shows as The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, both in the touring companies and on Broadway.. (more...)

Interview: Director Susan Leslie on Martyna Majok's IRONBOUND at the Broadwater Second Stage July 14-16

by Shari Barrett

Writer and performer Susan Leslie is probably best known in the theatre world for her long association with writer/director, Del Shores, having appeared in six of his plays. And this month, she will be directing Martyna Majok’s play Ironbound, with three performances July 14-16 at The Broadwater Second Stage. I decided to speak with Susan about her decision to direct this play and why the short run is being presented as a benefit for WomenShelter of Long Beach.. (more...)

Interview: Bernardo Cubría of CRABS IN A BUCKET at Echo Theater Company

by Andrew Child

Although a reflection and a response to his own relationship with the theatre, Bernardo Cubría hopes his newest play, Crabs in a Bucket will reflect “larger themes than what it means to be a theatre person” and laughingly wishes that even people he hasn’t personally invited will come to see its premiere at The Echo Theater Company.. (more...)

Interview: David Melville on Directing Shakespeare's Gritty Political Thriller JULIUS CAESAR

by Shari Barrett

Given recent events and political drama, including propaganda used to sway the public, nothing should surprise modern audiences when it comes to politics. But perhaps the most well-known dramatic representation of political intrigue takes place in Shakespeare’s classic play Julius Caesar, which centers around the events that led to his assassination by Roman senators on the 'Ides of March' (March 15) 44 B.C.E. I decided to speak with David Melville about how the production will differ from more traditional staging and why he decided it would be a good fit for audiences.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Emily Skeggs, who turns 33 today!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Emily Skeggs is a New York native, thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Off Broadway: Fun Home (The Public), And I And Silence (Signature) Transport (Irish Rep), Take Me Along (Irish Rep). Regional: Our Town (Huntington), The Shakespearean Jazz Show (NOLA Shakespeare Festival, ArtsEmerson). Workshops: ArtsEmerson, Huntington, La Jolla, Playwrights Horizons, Roundabout, Yale Institute. Film: The Monster of Mad Mooney's Lake, Meat Me in Plainville, Lu & Bobby.

