Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal

Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron in the original Mean Girls film, surprised cast members from a local high school production of the musical in a video posted to his TikTok account.

In the video, Bennett meets Kara, the mother of Ben, the student who plays Aaron, who takes him backstage to surprise the student actors during dress rehearsal.

"Stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not gonna happen!" joked the star, as he entered the theatre to a group of shocked cast members. Bennett tells the students that he is there to encourage them on the eve of their opening.

When the student playing Cady Heron asked how he deals with stress, Bennett replied, "You're going to be great. It's not up to you to worry about what Lindsay did or what people on Broadway did. It's about you doing what you want to do."

"You guys, this is your time, you're gonna crush it. I can't wait to watch," Bennet tells the students.

The student production runs at the Palm Canyon Theatre July 7th through 16th.

The original film was released 18 years ago and also starred Rachel McAdams, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Tim Meadows.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.