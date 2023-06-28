Wake Up With BWW 6/28: Inside the JIMMY AWARDS, Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Bailey McCall has joined the Broadway cast of MJ. She maked her Broadway debut as 'Rachel,' succeeding original cast member Whitney Bashor. Bailey began performances last night, June 27, 2023.

The Goodman's summer musical The Who’s Tommy is now underway! Below, read all of the reviews for the production, plus get a first look in all new video footage. In title role of Tommy Walker is Ali Louis Bourzgui. Performances run through July 6.

Plus, the Jimmy Awards took place earlier this week. We're taking you inside the big night, with video footage, red carpet photos, and more. Check out our coverage of all things Jimmy Awards below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Former HADESTOWN Cast Member Kim Moore Sues Alleging Racial Discrimination

by Cara Joy David

Kim Moore, who appeared in Hadestown under the name Kim Steele, has sued the Hadestown producing entity alleging several counts of race discrimination and retaliation under New York State, New York City and federal law. Essentially, the suit alleges that Moore was a respected employee, but was fired soon after complaining about racial discrimination.. (more...)

Bailey McCall Joins MJ on Broadway as 'Rachel'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Bailey McCall will be joining the Broadway cast of MJ. She will make her Broadway debut as 'Rachel,' succeeding original cast member Whitney Bashor. Learn how to purchase tickets to MJ!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY

by Review Roundups

What did critics think of The Goodman's summer musical The Who’s Tommy? Reimagined for a new audience 30 years after the original production opened on Broadway.. (more...)

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY

by BroadwayWorld TV

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Chicago’s must-see summer musical The Who’s Tommy, reimagined for a new audience 30 years after the original production opened on Broadway, opened last night and extended a second time. Check out all new video of the production below!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/25/23

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/25/2023.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the 2023 Jimmy Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Thetare for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. Check out video highlights from the big night!. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Jimmy Awards

by Jennifer Broski

Just last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Thetare for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. We have photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Opens in NYC

by Nicole Rosky

Immersive Everywhere’s production of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show is now open off-Broadway. Let's see what the critics had to say.... (more...)

Interview: HERE LIES LOVE's Jasmine Forsberg Talks Making Broadway History

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Jasmine Forsberg, who is currently making her Broadway debut in Here Lies Love on Broadway!. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Jason Tam, who turns 41 today!

Tam's most notable roles include Markko Rivera on the daytime soap opera One Life to Live, Paul in the 2006 revival of the Broadway musical A Chorus Line (he was also featured in Every Little Step, a documentary about the auditions and casting for that production), the SQUIP in both the Off-Broadway and Broadway run of Be More Chill, of Xander in Lysistrata Jones on Broadway and Shoe on the teen drama Beyond the Break. His other stage performances include Les Misérables on Broadway, She Loves Me at The Guthrie Theatre, West Side Story, Oklahoma!, Footloose the Sacramento Music Circus, and King and I at Casa Manana. He is also a frequent collaborator with musical theatre writer Joe Iconis. In 2014 he joined the original cast of the Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey collaboration If/Then at the Richard Rodgers Theater as David. He played the role for the entire run of If/Then. He can be heard on the 2014 Broadway’s Carols for a Cure album.

On April 1, 2018, he appeared in the live televised concert rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar as the apostle Peter. He starred as the SQUIP in the Off-Broadway run of Joe Iconis' Be More Chill from July through September of 2018, and again on Broadway starting on March 10, 2019, and ending on August 11, 2019.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!