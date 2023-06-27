Bailey McCall to Succeed Whitney Bashor as 'Rachel' in MJ on Broadway

Bailey McCall will be joining the Broadway cast of MJ. She will make her Broadway debut as "Rachel," succeeding original cast member Whitney Bashor. Bailey begins performances June 27th through July 2nd, before assuming the role full time starting July 11th.



Bailey previously starred as "Jenna" and "Sally Bowles" in the National Tours of Waitress and Cabaret, respectively. MJ will mark her Broadway debut.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. Turn it up, Broadway — MJ is here!

MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

