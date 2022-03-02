Wake Up With BWW 3/2: SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Run, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Ryan McCartan in Frozen

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include an announced Broadway run for Some Like It Hot! The production held a workshop recently starring Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, and J. Harrison Ghee.

Plus, Six has announced a second National Tour, Ryan McCartan will join the Frozen tour, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee & More Lead Workshop Of Broadway-Bound SOME LIKE IT HOT

by BWW Staff

BroadwayWorld has learned that a workshop was held today for SOME LIKE IT HOT, a brand-new Broadway musical comedy which was postponed due to the pandemic.. (more...)

Selina Fillinger's POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Will Open on Broadway This Spring

by Nicole Rosky

Broadway's uproarious new comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world, POTUS begins previews at the Shubert Theatre on Thursday, April 14, 2022, with an official Opening Night of Monday, May 9, 2022, for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 14, 2022.. (more...)

Ryan McCartan Will Join the FROZEN Tour For a Limited Time Beginning This Month

by Stephi Wild

Ryan McCartan, who was last seen on Broadway playing "Hans" in Frozen, will reprise the role on the North American tour from March 17 - April 17, 2022, temporarily replacing Austin Colby.. (more...)

VIDEO: Metropolitan Opera Performs Ukrainian National Anthem

by Stage Tube

Before the opening night performance of Verdi's Don Carlos, the audience observed a moment of silence, followed by the Ukrainian national anthem, performed by the Met Orchestra and Chorus and conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.. (more...)

Derek Klena & Ginna Claire Mason to Lead Hallmark's A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Featuring Radio City Rockettes

by Michael Major

The movie stars Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Tony Award-nominated Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Ann-Margret (Carnal Knowledge), and Eve Plumb ("The Brady Bunch"). The film was shot on location both in New York and at Radio City Music Hall. The Rockets will be featured throughout the film in various performance numbers and speaking roles.. (more...)

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Win Hollywood Critics Association Awards; Full List of Winners!

by Michael Major

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, and Stephanie Beatriz were awarded at last night's Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Presenters included Robin de Jesús, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Brian d'Arcy James, Alexandra Shipp, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marlee Matlin, Kaitlyn Dever, and more.. (more...)

SIX Will Launch a Second Tour in Las Vegas in September

by Stephi Wild

An additional North American tour of SIX called the "Boleyn Tour" will launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV with performances beginning September 20, 2022. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch A.J. Shively Sing 'Why Should I Die in Springtime' from PARADISE SQUARE

by BroadwayWorld TV

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of the cast in action below. Watch as A.J. Shively performs 'Why Should I Die in Springtime', written by Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!