VIDEO: Metropolitan Opera Performs Ukrainian National Anthem

Before the opening night performance of Verdi's Don Carlos, the audience observed a moment of silence, followed by the Ukrainian national anthem, performed by the Met Orchestra and Chorus and conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Watch the full performance below.

Don Carlos demands an exemplary sextet of principal artists, and David McVicar's new staging, which marks his 11th Met production, features an all-star cast. Tenor Matthew Polenzani sings the title role, with soprano Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth de Valois and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Eboli. Baritone Etienne Dupuis is Rodrigue, and bass-baritones Eric Owens and John Relyea are Philippe II and the Grand Inquisitor.

The creative team-comprising set designer Charles Edwards, costume designer Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting designer Adam Silverman, and movement director Leah Hausman-has crafted a vision that captures the struggle for freedom and light amid the darkness and oppression of Inquisition-era Spain.

Videography by Pete Scalzitti / Met Opera